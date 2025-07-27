All Lions

What Is Exciting, Scary About Detroit Lions After Early Practices

Main takeaways after the first week of Detroit Lions training camp.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader (98), left, practices with defensive tackle Chris Smith (90)
Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader (98), left, practices with defensive tackle Chris Smith (90) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

After the first week of training camp practices, the Detroit Lions are starting the process of answering some of questions facing one of the most talented teams in the league.

Among the early takeaways are the revamped coaching staff have gained the confidence of the players and are ready to silence the critics.

Both the offense and defense have room to grow, but several of the key players on the roster have shown growth and development, including Jack Campbell, Terrion Arnold, Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs.

New defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard expressed, when he addressed reporters for the first time at training camp, his unit has bought in and are working tirelessly to achieve their early camp goals.

“I kind of want to open up today by saying, I want to give credit to the players. I know we’re early in training camp right now, but I wanted this to get out there," said Sheppard. "I’m not sure if anybody was going to ask me this, but these guys have bought in 110 percent to the culture that we as a defensive staff have brought here this spring.

"We talk about relentless effort, finishing on the ball, trying to force more negative plays, turnovers and things like that, and these guys have been all in," Sheppard commented further. "I know we’re only three practices in, but I think the effort, the finish, have been absolutely outstanding.”

While there have been several positive signs, there are still areas of concern, including depth behind Detroit's starting tackles.

If something were to happen to Taylor Decker or Penei Sewell, the team would likely be scrambling to find suitable replacements.

Also, the play of the young, raw developmental prospects, most notably Giovanni Manu and Brodric Martin, is not to the level that would give anyone confidence if they were inserted into the lineup.

On the latest Lone Wolves podcast, key takeaways from the first week of practices are examined. Also, we look ahead to storylines to watch over the next seven days, as the team will take the field for the first time at the Pro Football Hall of Fame game.

Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the Lone Wolves podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.

