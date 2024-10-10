Lions Kerby Joseph Limited Thursday
The Detroit Lions remained mostly healthy heading into their Week 6 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys, as just three players were listed on the first injury report of the week.
Center Frank Ragnow was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated report, while the only other two listed were Christian Maghogany and Brian Branch, both with illnesses.
At practice Thursday, all members of the active roster were once again involved. However, safety Kerby Joseph was not around when players split for individual drills and was officially added to the injury report as limited with a hamstring injury.
Ragnow missed the Week 4 game against Seattle, but seems to be on track to participate against Dallas in Week 6. His presence would be big for the offensive line, as he has plenty of experience working against defenses designed by Cowboys' defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer.
Prior to taking the job with Dallas, he was the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-21. As a result, Ragnow has seen many of the looks that the Cowboys' defense will present in Sunday's game.
"He certainly, he's got a lot of experience against this type of scheme," said offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. "Before I even was here, he was going up against Zimmer's defense. He knows what issues that scheme can bring up. It's interesting, year one for them in this scheme, how much is he gonna dive back into his Minnesota years. That's where we have a little bit of familiarity with Frank, because he's been able to see all of this and he knows exactly what we want to do."
The Cowboys are dealing with multiple significant injuries to their defense, including two-time All-Pro selection Micah Parsons. Dealing with an ankle injury, Parsons has not participated in practice each of the last two days and reportedly is not expected to play in Sunday's game.
Lions Week 6 Thursday injury report
Kerby Joseph -- Hamstring (LP)
Frank Ragnow -- Pectoral (FP)
Christian Mahogany -- Illness (FP)
Brian Branch -- Illness (FP)