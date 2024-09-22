Lions-Cardinals Key Matchup: Aidan Hutchinson vs. Arizona Offensive Line
All eyes will be on Aidan Hutchinson when the Lions take the field against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m.
The Pro Bowl EDGE had a monstrous effort in the Lions’ clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a week ago, recording a single game-best 4.5 sacks of Tampa Bay signal-caller Baker Mayfield.
He’s also produced a league-high four quarterback hits, 17 pressures and a 42.3 percent pass-rush win rate through the season’s first two weeks.
It begs the question: What will Hutchinson do for an encore in Week 3 against the Cardinals’ fleet-of-foot passer Kyler Murray?
Murray is one of the most elusive quarterbacks in the game today, and is off to a torrid start in 2024. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick has thrown for 428 yards and four touchdowns, as opposed to zero interceptions, through two games. Plus, he’s amassed the league’s second-best QBR (91.4). Along with all that, he’s added another 116 yards running the football.
As slippery as Murray may be, though, he may not even be able to escape the wrath of Hutchinson.
The Pro Bowl quarterback will be laser-focused on where Hutchinson is at on the field all day Sunday.
“You have to be. He warrants that, he’s a great player,” Murray said of constantly being aware of where Hutchinson’s lined up. “The things he has done in his short career are pretty impressive. He is who he is, and he’s going to continue to be that guy for the rest of his career. We definitely have to be aware of him.”
To make matters worse for the Cardinals, they very likely could be without the services of veteran right tackle Kelvin Beachum for this Week 3 affair. Beachum, Arizona’s No. 2 right tackle to start the year, hurt his hamstring in practice this week, and then was unable to give it a go on Friday.
As precaution, the Cardinals have already called up two reserve linemen from their practice squad: Jackson Barton and Charlie Heck.
If Beachum is unable to suit up Sunday, it leaves Hutchinson with a prime opportunity to have a second consecutive big week.
Best Bet: Kyler Murray Gashes Lions Defense
Arizona offensive coordinator Drew Petzing is readily aware of the challenge that lies ahead for his offensive line.
“Any unit, no matter how talented they are, has a best player. For them, that’s certainly him (Hutchinson),” Petzing told reporters this week. “He’s dynamic in the pass game for sure. You see the statistics, and my guess is he would say this: He’s just as effective in the run game. He takes no plays off. He plays with an extremely high motor. One of the best defensive ends in the league. So, we have to be aware of him, as we do the other 10 guys on the field. But certainly, if you’re gonna rank ‘em out, he’s at the top of that list in terms of what we need to pay attention to.”
At this present juncture, I’m going to say that Hutchinson ends up with a sack-and-a-half and four quarterback hits against the beleaguered right side of the Cardinals’ offensive line.