Best Bet: Kyler Murray Gashes Lions Defense
The Detroit Lions have had trouble with mobile quarterbacks throughout Aaron Glenn's tenure as defensive coordinator. Most recently, Baker Mayfield rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown on five carries in a defeat of Detroit in Week 2.
Now, the Lions will have to take on a speedster in quarterback Kyler Murray in Week 3. Murray makes up for his smaller stature with a strong ability to maneuver outside of the pocket and make plays on the run.
In his career, Murray has rushed for 2,564 yards across six seasons at the professional level. Through two games this season, he has 116 rushing yards on 10 carries.
Murray presents such a challenge with his legs, in fact, that PlayiLottery lead writer Drew Ellis predicts that the passer will surpass the over/under line on his rushing yards. The line is currently set at 31.5, at (-110) via FanDuel Sportsbook.
"I don’t particularly like picking Lions’ opponents to do well, but this prop seems like a bit of a no-brainer," Ellis told Lions On SI. "Murray has rushed for over 55 yards in each of his first two games this season while running an impressive offense. The Lions have been notorious for their struggles against mobile quarterbacks. Last week, Baker Mayfield rushed for 34 yards, which included the go-ahead TD. It’s hard to see Murray not posing a problem with his legs. Aidan Hutchinson has been a menace on the edge, so Murray is going to know he has to get the ball out quickly or be on the go. His speed and quickness will be difficult for Detroit linebackers to contain. Look for him to put up some solid rushing numbers on Sunday."
Mobile quarterbacks have had plenty of success against the Lions in recent years, as the defense has been vulnerable to the dual threat posed by some passers. Lamar Jackson ran for a touchdown and 36 yards on nine carries against Detroit in Week 6 last season, along with throwing for 357 yards and three touchdowns.
Additionally, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy ran for 48 yards in the defeat of the Lions in the NFC Championship game. As a result, defending and limiting these scrambles will be a key point of emphasis for Detroit's defense.
