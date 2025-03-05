Lions Land DT Kenneth Grant in Latest Dane Brugler Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions are in search of athletic, versatile defensive linemen to play alongside a young core that now has a new position coach.
In draft analyst Dane Brugler's latest NFL mock draft, the Lions personnel department targets a defensive tackle with a unique skillset and a very high upside.
Kenneth Grant, who played collegiately at Michigan, has impressed many with his athleticism and abilities to stuff the run. While not as polished as a pass rusher, many project he will command attention from opposing offensive linemen.
As Brugler explained, "At 6-4, 331, Grant is a massive man with some unique traits. Do teams wish the tape was more consistent? No question. But the NFL is a big man’s league, and there aren’t many with Grant’s combination of size and ability in this class."
The talented lineman pointed to his football IQ and athleticism when discussing what sets him apart from other prospects in his draft class.
“I think I’m more athletic than some of these guys,” Grant said, when asked by reporters in Indianapolis what makes him stand out. “Pretty good athletes in this class but I’m intelligent, know a lot of football. I think that’s what stands out for me.”
NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah also raved about Grant's athleticism during a recent draft videoconference with reporters.
“You’re just going to see an athlete that’s a freak," said Jeremiah. "He’s not a polished rusher yet. I think that’s all in front of him. I think in the meantime, he’s someone who is going to dominate against the run. He’s going to eat blocks.”
During his media session at the combine, the former Wolverines defensive lineman was also asked which NFL players he looked up to.
“Definitely Dexter Lawrence, Vita Vea," said Grant. "I like those big guys, bulldozers right there.”