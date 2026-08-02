With the weather forecasts predicting rain all morning, some Detroit Lions fans were concerned that practice could take place indoors.

Luckily for supporters, there appears to be better weather, just ahead of the start of training camp practice.

It is the first time fans have the chance to observe what is taking place at the teams Allen Park Performance Center.

On the first day of practice, head coach Dan Campbell was asked how he plans to balance player safety dealing with the summer heat and what was the biggest thing he has learned about training in the heat since being a player and coach.

“We haven't had to do it. I came from New Orleans as a coach last, and I mean, we did everything outside," said Campbell. "And we practice early in the morning. We practice early here. So, even if it is a hot day, most of the time you kind of avoid it here. But, I think the thing to keep in mind is, I am so conscientious of that and being smart with our guys, understanding what we have to do."

The former NFL tight end noted that in the past, team's would conduct two practices per day and players were subjected to three-hour practices.

As Campbell recalled, "Remembering back to two-a-days and three-hour practices at three o'clock in the afternoon, and it was like, 'Dude, you're getting 50 reps in the morning and you're getting 40 in the afternoon.' By the way, you're not warming up or stretching. You better be ready to go. We're not going to waste 10 minutes on stretch for a three-hour practice. We’ve got too much to do.

"I'm not saying we're doing that. You can't do that anymore. But, don't forget, man, the body can go. The mind controls the body. You can do more than you think you can do. These guys are in damn good shape and now we got to get them in football shape and we'll work them to that.”

Follow along all morning, as we update and discuss what is occurring at practice on Sunday morning.

8:55 a.m. -- Christian Izien was spotted by fans. Team is now doing individual position drills. Jameson Williams was hyping up the crowd in attendance.

8:40 a.m. -- Alim McNeill was spotted participating at Detroit Lions practice Sunday morning.

8:30 a.m. -- Indications are Christian Izien will be taken of the league's NFI list.

8:20 a.m. -- Jake Bates hit what was described as a 70-yard field goal early in practice.

8:10 a.m. -- Kelvin Sheppard alluded to the fact that defensive back Christian Izien would be returning off the Non Football Illnes list for Sunday's practice.

8 a.m. -- Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is meeting with local reporters prior to the start of camp practice on Sunday morning.

No rain here at Allen park looks like practice is on fellas let's go so hype for football being back #Onepride — LIONS SUPERFAN(KneeCap Chronicles) (@SuperFanHutch) August 2, 2026

Good morning from the Detroit Lions training facility! Let’s have ourselves a day! #OnePride pic.twitter.com/ZXscM1FA1x — Katrina (@kayboo1284) August 2, 2026

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.