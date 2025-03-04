Lions Post-Combine Mock Draft With Trade
The Detroit Lions have the opportunity to add key contributors in the trenches all throughout the 2025 NFL Draft.
With questions about the age of some of the veteran members of their offensive line, Detroit could make an aggressive move to add a top young talent for its interior offensive line. With multiple first-round options, the Lions could trade up inside the top-20 to do so.
However, if they plan to hold on to their first-round selection this year, the team could part with their first pick in 2026 in order to add another first-round prospect this year.
Here's a look at how the Lions could proceed after packaging a 2026 first-round pick with day three capital to move up and add a second first-round selection in this year's draft.
TRADE: Lions acquire picks 19 and 158 from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for picks 101, 198, 230 and a 2026 first-round pick.
Round 1, pick 19 — Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama
Though parting ways with a first-round pick in next year's draft is a tough price to pay, the Lions would get the opportunity to add a pair premium talents in the trenches. With the first pick, Holmes picks up an offensive lineman who will compete for snaps at guard right away.
Booker is a solid fit for the Lions' style with his physicality. With uncertainty about whether Kevin Zeitler will be back and Graham Glasgow's struggles last season, the Alabama product can give the team young depth with immediate starter upside.
Round 1, pick 28 — Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo
With their second first-round pick, the Lions target the trenches on the opposite side of the ball. Alexander is viewed currently as a riser, and may sneak his way into the first round. The Toledo product is a solid athlete with plenty of pass-rush juice.
The Lions may lose key depth in free agency, with Levi Onwuzurike among the players at the position set to hit the open market. As a result, replenishing the group with a plug-and-play versatile defender seems wise.
Round 2, pick 60 — Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
In a deep class of edge rushers, there will be plenty of talented options at the edge rusher position throughout the draft. Jackson fits that description, and the Lions can capitalize with adding him at the end of the second round.
A physical defender who fights with his hands and can explode off the line of scrimmage, Jackson can be an edge-setter with the ability to also wreak havoc in the passing game. He has the profile of an ideal compliment to Aidan Hutchinson.
Round 4, pick 133 — Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss
The Lions have uncertainty at the linebacker position, as Derrick Barnes is set to be a free agent. As a result, they address a potential need with the addition of one of the draft's most sure tacklers in Paul. In his final collegiate season, Paul registered a missed tackle rate of 4.5 percent.
Paul has some coverage ability and athleticism, so he should slot in on special teams right away. With plenty of competition at the position, having the ability to contribute on coverage teams gives him immediate value.
Round 5, pick 158 — Jalen Travis, OT, Iowa State
After graduating from Princeton, Travis transferred to Iowa State for his final collegiate season. He demonstrated a solid ability in pass-protection, earning an 85.8 grade from Pro Football Focus in that area.
At 6-foot-8, 339 pounds, Travis has a massive frame that will allow him to measure up physically against any defensive end. If he can fine-tune his ability to run block, he'll be a major steal for Detroit in this scenario.
Round 7, pick 246 — Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas
Rounding out this haul is a wide receiver with local ties. TeSlaa dominated at Division II Hillsdale before transferring to Arkansas and having modest production. However, his physical tools are off the charts and he has been exceptional in contested catch situations.
TeSlaa ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4 and had a 39.5-inch vertical. He fits the mold of a big-bodied wideout that the Lions covet, so there's plenty of value in taking a chance on the Hudsonville product in the late rounds.