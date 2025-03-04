Lions Post-Combine Mock Draft With Trade

Jalen Travis - LT - Iowa State 6070-340e #SeniorBowl



Elite size, elite length. +Athlete w/ +Initial quickness but -Bend. +Strength & Sustain, +Punch strength. Quality stunt processor. Tough to get by, wins with length & size. -Anchor. -Run blocker, lacks pad level & drive. pic.twitter.com/vaiLdPMZVd