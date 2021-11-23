Lions 'Leaning' Towards Starting Jared Goff against Bears

Jared Goff has made steady improvements the past two days leading into the Lions' Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Quarterback Jared Goff is trending in a positive direction to start for the Detroit Lions against the Chicago Bears.

On Monday, Campbell explained how the Lions will approach the decision to determine if Goff can return to action this week.

Against the Steelers, Goff suffered a strained oblique, and he missed last week's game against the Cleveland Browns.

"He threw this morning. I wanted to see him throw, so he threw this morning early. He went out there, and looked pretty good," Campbell said.

Campbell added, "For those three days just to see where he’s at. We’ve kind of tested it, him on the move right, left, in the pocket, throwing the deep ball, things of that nature. He looked good enough to get him some reps today, but there again, we’re prepared. Tim Boyle will be ready to go if needed.”

When asked by a reporter on Tuesday for a percentage chance Goff plays, Campbell delivered a funny estimation when he said, "I think it’s about 60% chance that it’s a 50-50 call."

Notes

Campbell still believes the Lions and the city of Detroit deserve to have the game on Thanksgiving be televised nationally, despite calls from the national media to take it away.

Over the weekend, a CBS Sports report surfaced that there was potentially a strained relationship between Goff and Anthony Lynn. Campbell addressed a question regarding the report, and questioned where the "source" actually came from. He did not believe it was actually from a team source.

Campbell will still call offensive plays on Thursday against the Bears.

