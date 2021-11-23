Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Lions 'Leaning' Towards Starting Jared Goff against Bears

    Jared Goff has made steady improvements the past two days leading into the Lions' Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears.
    Author:

    Quarterback Jared Goff is trending in a positive direction to start for the Detroit Lions against the Chicago Bears. 

    On Monday, Campbell explained how the Lions will approach the decision to determine if Goff can return to action this week. 

    Against the Steelers, Goff suffered a strained oblique, and he missed last week's game against the Cleveland Browns. 

    "He threw this morning. I wanted to see him throw, so he threw this morning early. He went out there, and looked pretty good," Campbell said. 

    Campbell added, "For those three days just to see where he’s at. We’ve kind of tested it, him on the move right, left, in the pocket, throwing the deep ball, things of that nature. He looked good enough to get him some reps today, but there again, we’re prepared. Tim Boyle will be ready to go if needed.”

    When asked by a reporter on Tuesday for a percentage chance Goff plays, Campbell delivered a funny estimation when he said, "I think it’s about 60% chance that it’s a 50-50 call."

    Recommended Lions Articles

    lions5

    Why the Detroit Lions Still Deserve to Have Thanksgiving Day Classic

    Despite annual calls for the Lions to be taken off the schedule on Thanksgiving, Dan Campbell explains why the Lions are a staple of a national holiday.

    tate5

    Look: Golden Tate Posts Workout in Lions Helmet

    Golden Tate posts workout wearing Detroit Lions helmet Tuesday morning.

    sean5

    Detroit Lions Announce Thanksgiving Halftime Performers

    Big Sean will perform at halftime of the Detroit Lions' game on Thanksgiving Day. Ne-Yo will sing the National Anthem.

    Notes

    • Campbell still believes the Lions and the city of Detroit deserve to have the game on Thanksgiving be televised nationally, despite calls from the national media to take it away.
    • Over the weekend, a CBS Sports report surfaced that there was potentially a strained relationship between Goff and Anthony Lynn. Campbell addressed a question regarding the report, and questioned where the "source" actually came from. He did not believe it was actually from a team source. 
    • Campbell will still call offensive plays on Thursday against the Bears.

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    lions5
    News

    Why the Detroit Lions Still Deserve to Have Thanksgiving Day Classic

    21 minutes ago
    goff5
    News

    Lions 'Leaning' Towards Starting Jared Goff against Bears

    just now
    tate5
    News

    Look: Golden Tate Posts Workout in Lions Helmet

    4 minutes ago
    sean5
    News

    Detroit Lions Announce Thanksgiving Halftime Performers

    6 minutes ago
    glenn5
    News

    Aaron Glenn Has Emerged as Bright Spot on Lions Coaching Staff

    8 minutes ago
    dalton5
    News

    Report: Bears Andy Dalton Expected to Start against Lions

    20 hours ago
    campbell5
    News

    Campbell Acknowledges Still Learning Play-Calling: 'I’m Growing At It As Well'

    21 hours ago
    young6
    News

    Social Media Jokes Lions' Roster Will Play For Michigan Panthers Soon

    22 hours ago