Detroit Lions Learn Official 2025 NFL Salary Cap Number
The Detroit Lions and the other 31 NFL teams have learned what the official 2025 salary cap figures are.
According to multiple reports, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to a salary cap figure of $279.2 million per team.
General manager Brad Holmes, speaking at the Indianapolis Convention Center, shared insights regarding how the team could allocate resources this offseason.
“There are a lot of decisions that we’ve got to make. We’re at the juncture with our roster right now where we’ve identified a lot of young core pieces that we want to keep around. Unfortunately, that’s the tough part," Holmes said. "You have to make decisions on other players contractually that you might not be able to keep that you want to keep."
With so many first-round draft picks early in his tenure, the front office are now deciding upon the futures of the 2022 draft class. That group is extension-eligible this offseason and includes defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson and wideout Jameson Williams.
The team is in the planning phases currently of negotiating a lucrative extension for the former Michigan Wolverines pass rusher.
Also, safety Kerby Joseph could also secure a long-term extension in the coming months. The Lions are facing the reality of having to make tough decisions on players due to a number of hefty extensions on the horizon.
"That stuff starts adding up, and you’ve got to make some tough decisions. We’ve started a lot of that work already, as far as the preparation and planning and forecasting because whatever you do this year is gonna impact, financially, the next year after as well," said Holmes. "There’s a lot of work to be done on that front.”
This year's cap figure is $23.8 million more than last season. According to OverTheCap's previous estimates, the Lions stand to have $51,554,933 in total cap space and $48,894,317 in effective cap space.