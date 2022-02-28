Lions Listed as NFL Team With Chance to Take 'Major Step Forward' in 2022

Read more why the Detroit Lions can take major strides forward in 2022.

The NFL offseason allows the majority of teams and their supporters an opportunity to build hope that better times are ahead.

For the Detroit Lions, the retooling process begins in earnest, as general manager Brad Holmes must find any avenue to improve upon the team's 3-13-1 record in 2021.

Ahead of the scouting combine, free agency and the draft, Detroit is poised to quickly turnaround their fortunes if the proper moves are made.

Could a blockbuster trade be in the works?

Is Holmes willing to be aggressive in pursuit of additional draft capital in the next few seasons?

With reasonable cap space to work with and ample opportunities to add even more, Detroit is likely on the side of having a real chance of laying a solid foundation for several seasons to come.

In a recent listing of NFL teams can take major steps forward, USA Today listed the Lions among teams that have several reasons to be hopeful.

As writer Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz explained, "Given the Lions’ various needs, another class boasting solid value finds would accelerate the timeline for making the franchise competitive once again, though owning three picks in the top 34 selections will give Holmes plenty of opportunities to add marquee talent."

"Finding another target to ease pressure on St. Brown and tight end T.J. Hockenson, as well as quarterback Jared Goff, is paramount. But another crucial part of the offseason will rest in how the Lions attack a depleted secondary," Middlehurst-Schwartz continued. "There should be enough options at both cornerback and safety for Aaron Glenn’s defense to solidify the back end with veteran presences."

As always, among the key decisions the organization must make is whether or not to add Jared Goff's successor to the roster in 2022.

After being bottom dwellers in the division for the past few seasons, making reasonable acquisitions in free agency and continued draft success should give head coach Dan Campbell and his squad a brighter outlook over the next 12 months.