Lions Listed as Potential Landing Spot for Dolphins DT Calais Campbell
Veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell could be suiting up for the Miami Dolphins for the final time Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
According to the Miami Herald, there is a growing expectation Campbell will be waived when the Dolphins are officially eliminated from postseason contention.
The Lions' defense could benefit from the addition of another experienced veteran along the defensive line, as they continue their pursuit of their first-ever Super Bowl appearance and win.
As writer Omar Kelly explained, "Campbell and the Dolphins have discussed his release, which would need to happen before next week’s season finale, giving him an opportunity to latch on to a team competing for the Super Bowl. The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings are also expected to be interested, and might put in a waiver claim to strengthen their cause, and prevent a front runner like the Chiefs from adding the defensive lineman who ranks third in active sacks."
Campbell, 38, has recorded four sacks, 46 tackles, five pass breakups and one forced fumble for the 7-8 Dolphins. He has appeared in two Super Bowls, but is still chasing the elusive Lombardi Trophy.
“My whole career I’ve been close, but no cigar,” said Campbell. “I want that cigar.”
Unfortunately for Detroit, they still remain lower on the waiver wire than teams that could also benefit from Campbell's services, including the Ravens.
