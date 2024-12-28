Lions Sign DB to Active Roster, Bring Back LB Kwon Alexander
The Detroit Lions announced a pair of roster moves on Saturday afternoon, ahead of their Week 17 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.
Detroit's secondary has undergone some shuffling since veteran Carlton Davis fractured his jaw, which landed him on injured reserve.
Cornerback Morice Norris was signed to the active roster, adding depth behind Terrion Arnold, Amik Robertson and Emmanuel Moseley. An undrafted free agent out of Fresno State, Norris was among the early training camp standouts and has stuck on the team's practice squad.
Norris joins the roster ahead of an NFC Championship rematch against the San Francisco 49ers. Defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend explained that the team wasn't placing any more emphasis on this game than any other despite the heightened stakes.
"I just think it's the most important game because the next one. That's always our mindset. Dan has done an awesome job of getting the guys to understand that, win lose or draw, the next one is the most important one."
Kwon Alexander, who appeared in two games for Detroit since being signed off of the Broncos practice in late November, is back on the team's practice squad. He was waived earlier in the week to presumably make room for players returning from injured reserve.
MORE: George Kittle Says People 'Love' Dan Campbell's Coaching Style
Dan Campbell raved about what Alexander brought during his stint on the team's active roster, and believes the team will need him once again later this year.
“We just knew, of course we would love to have him on the roster, just knowing what he’s about," Campbell said. "If that’s not the case, can we get him back here in some capacity? I still think we’re gonna need him, before this is all said and done we’re gonna need him again.”
The fourth-year coach likened Alexander's impact to what recently re-signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater brings to the table as a well-respected veteran who simply loves the game.
"Just what he brings. He's no different, to me, than Teddy is offensively. He loves ball, he eats it, he sleeps it," Campbell said. "He's smart. He doesn't bat an eye, he doesn't complain, he just works, man. This is a guy that's got a lot of skins on the wall, played a lot of football, and he's got no problem lining up out there on scout defense and playing ball, competing."