Lions Lose Antwaan Randle El to Bears
The Detroit Lions are reportedly losing another assistant coach.
According to reports, wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El is departing to join former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson’s staff with the Chicago Bears. Randle El will reportedly be the Bears’ assistant head coach and wide receivers coach.
Detroit general manager Brad Holmes admitted during his season-ending press conference that it would be a challenge to maintain staff continuity with two coordinators (Johnson and Aaron Glenn) taking head coaching jobs.
“It’s obviously a challenge because you always – you want to keep the good ones obviously, and guys that you’ve gotten comfortable with and proved that they fit here,” Holmes said. “But, that’s just – it’s just the nature of this business, and it’s something that you just have to expect. You’ve got to prepare for it that it’s going to come, that that’s part of the job. It’s not only in coaching, it’s in personnel as well. So, I’ve always said it’s hard to keep the good ones. But, I understand that when guys want to poach guys from our program, you’ve just got to be prepared for it.”
Randle El becomes the latest assistant to leave Detroit. Johnson is the new head coach in Chicago, and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn recently secured the Jets' head coaching gig. Additionally, defensive line coach Terrell Williams left to become the defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots with new head coach Mike Vrabel.
Randle El had been on staff with the Lions since Dan Campbell arrived in 2021.
Under his leadership, Amon-Ra St. Brown has earned three Pro Bowl appearances and two All-Pro selections. In addition, Randle El has assisted greatly in the development of Jameson Williams. The Alabama product surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in 2024, his third NFL season.
The Lions have made one addition to the staff already in new defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers.
Plus, on Friday, they added to offensive line coach Hank Fraley's responsibilities with the organization, giving him the additional role of run game coordinator.