Lions May Have Ended Aaron Rodgers' Run with Packers

Could Aaron Rodgers be on his way out of Green Bay?

The Detroit Lions may have ended the tenure of quarterback Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers.

After months of the veteran quarterback taking subtle jabs at the Lions, the young team took it to heart and played the regular season finale with pride and purpose.

On Sunday Night Football, the Lions marched into Lambeau Field and defeated the Packers, 20-16, in front of a nationally televised audience.

Following the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, speculation has started to run rampant regarding Rodgers' plans for the 2023 season.

NFL insider Peter King has indicated it would take a significant trade package in order to convince the Packers to part ways with the veteran signal-caller.

More: The D'Andre Swift Dilemma Heading Into 2023 Season

“Well, consider that Rodgers’ cap numbers in the next two seasons would be $48.3 million, combined," King writes. "That’s certainly manageable. As for the compensation due Green Bay, my guess is the Pack would want at least two first-round picks. The Woody Johnson Jets, desperate for a star QB almost since the Broadway Joe days, would happily pay that freight, I’d guess. But would Rodgers accept a deal to the Jets? We shall see.”

According to ESPN, the Packers are not currently willing to trade Rodgers within the NFC conference. If a deal is going to be made, it will likely be with an AFC squad looking to solidify the quarterback position.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER