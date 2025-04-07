Lions Load Up in Trenches, Fill Needs in Latest Mock Draft
With the league meetings over, the next official item on the league calendar is the 2025 NFL Draft, taking place April 24-26, 2025 in Green Bay.
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes recently discussed the upcoming NFL Draft was all about preparation.
“This year, the defensive line depth is pretty good. We’ll just see how it goes. We feel good about it, but we try not to let that affect, ‘Well, let’s just get a defensive lineman later'" Holmes told the team website. “That’s a fascination of the draft, you say wait until later, and later, there is none left. Everybody’s picked. You have to go by feel, but it’s all about the preparation.”
With just over two weeks until the draft, here is my first projection for a draft class that will help the Lions push themselves over the hump towards the Super Bowl.
Round 1, Pick 28: Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State
Zabel is an FCS product that has experience with four of the five offensive line positions during his career with the Bison. Primarily a tackle, Zabel’s 6-foot-6 frame is hampered by his arm length, with a majority of analysts projecting him to bump to the interior.
He started 38 of his final 46 collegiate games, predominantly starting at both tackle spots and right guard. Zabel was only whistled for a pair of penalties last season, and graded out at 90.4 on PFF for tackles.
With the largest loss for the Lions in free agency being guard Kevin Zeitler, expect the Lions to address IOL within the first two rounds of the Draft. The defensive line class is deeper than the offensive line class, so an early selection on the offensive interior could be the choice for Detroit.
Round 2, Pick 60: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan
Stewart is a highly productive player, with his measurables (6-foot-1, 245 pounds) holding him back from first-round status. However, his production, namely over 30 sacks between his time at Michigan and Coastal Carolina, still has him listed as the No. 72 overall prospect on the PFF Big Board.
If the Lions go with the interior offensive line in the opening round, then EDGE is a near-certainty to be addressed on Day Two. Stewart also ranked 5th among all EDGEs in PFF grades for the season.
The primary praise for Stewart is his high motor, and that screams a player Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell would covet. The Lions faced a lot of struggles without Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport last season, and adding a third player with proven production will ease Aaron Glenn’s departure.
Round 3, Pick 102: Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech
Peebles has been a quietly productive player throughout his career in the ACC. He started his career at Duke before hitting the portal prior to his final season. It paid off, as the newly-minted Hokie was named First-Team All-ACC last season.
Peebles has 11.5 career sacks and 21 tackles for loss between his final four seasons in college. He grades well, too. Peebles was rated the seventh best defensive interior prospect by PFF last year, grading in at 89.2. Much like Stewart, Peebles is held back by his physical limitations, also standing at 6-foot-1.
With Alim McNeill projected out for the start of the season, the Lions could use another productive, instinctive defensive tackle. Free agent addition Roy Lopez is more of a run stopper. Thus, Peebles aids the pass rush and takes pressure off Levi Onwuzurike.
Round 4, Pick 130: Tai Felton, WR, Maryland
Felton was a shining star for the Maryland Terrapins last season, being named a Third-Team All-American by the AP. He posted nearly 1,850 yards between his final 25 games as a Terrapin, alongside 15 touchdowns.
In his final season, Felton started the year hot, recording four straight games over 100 yards receiving. However, he ended the year with only one more contest over 100 yards. He did post 72 yards against Oregon and 84 against USC, but his 27 yards against Penn State and 38 yards against Indiana could cause concern.
He was a volume pass catcher, with 96 catches last season. His best abilities are that of his football IQ, separation, and route running. While the main knock on him is that he does not have the traits to be a WR1, he could aid Jared Goff and John Morton by slotting in behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. The Lions do want youth and competition at receiver, and Felton brings that.
Round 6, Pick 196: Shamari Simmons, CB/S, Arizona State
Simmons played the nickel spot in his final season at Arizona State after earning team MVP in 2023 at safety. Simmons is a willing tackler and disrupter, forcing four fumbles and four pass breakups in addition to his interception in 2024.
His highlight reel moment came during the Peach Bowl, when he lowered the boom on Texas RB Quintrevion Wisner for a fumble for a safety.
He impressed during the Shrine Bowl, but was an NFL Combine snub. Simmons provides versatility, his willingness to tackle, and his ability to use his shoulder pads is exactly what Dan Campbell football is about.
Round 7, Pick 228: Luke Newman, IOL, Michigan State
Newman is a player that the Lions have expressed interest in, with the Michigan State product working out at the Lions’ local Pro Day this week. Newman is another player that spent time at tackle and guard in college.
Newman transitioned to left guard for the Spartans after his time at tackle for Holy Cross, and earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention for his efforts. He brings a lot of experience, playing in over 700 snaps each of the last three seasons. Additionally, in his sole year at Big Ten competition, Newman did not allow a sack, per PFF.
Round 7, Pick 244: Shaun Dolac, LB, Buffalo
The 2024 MAC Defensive Player of the Year was a force for the Bulls this season. Every number seems more unrealistic. Dolac was a box score hero, with 168 tackles, 19 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and 5 interceptions. Unsurprisingly, he was an All-American for his efforts.
Once again, the limiting factor for Dolac is his size. Production and best available make Dolac the ideal selection. The final round of the NFL Draft has been referred to as the first round of undrafted free agency, and Dolac would be a priority here.
The Lions have jumped for an undersized linebacker before, taking 5-foot-11 Malcolm Rodriguez in the sixth round in the 2022 NFL Draft. If Dolac is free at pick No. 244, the top-3 rated LB on PFF last season in college should be under heavy consideration.