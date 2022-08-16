Lions Move On From Two Members of Roster

The Detroit Lions announced they have made decisions on two members of the current roster.

On Monday the team parted ways with tight ends Nolan Givan, Garrett Griffin and center Ryan McCollum to get to 87 members on the roster.

In order to get to 85 players on the active roster, the team announced Tuesday they have parted ways with safety Brady Breeze and wideout Josh Johnson.

The second-year safety was injured on the opening kickoff of the Lions' preseason contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

Johnson missed a portion of training camp with injury and was let go with an injury settlement.

With the addition of Kerby Joseph and DeShon Elliott, Breeze became expendable.

The coaching staff clearly has valued the potential of a blocking tight end to keep on the roster alongside T.J. Hockenson. Hence, Brock Wright has avoided being on the roster bubble, and is in strong contention to land the No. 2 tight end position.

"First thing starts with pad level. That's one of the things he's working on, on a daily basis. Pad level and hand placement are a couple of the things that we really focus on with him," tight ends coach Tanner Engstrand told reporters on Monday. "If he can continue to get better in that area, I think he's got the strength and the size to become a really good blocking tight end."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER