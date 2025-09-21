Lions Must Pay Close Attention To These Two Ravens
The Detroit Lions head into their Monday night clash with the Baltimore Ravens aiming to build on the momentum from their Week 2 victory over the Chicago Bears.
However, while the Ravens are led by two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson under center, there are two other Baltimore playmakers Detroit must account for: running back Derrick Henry and safety Kyle Hamilton.
RB Derrick Henry
While Jackson consistently grabs the majority of the headlines, the Ravens’ rushing attack also boasts All-Pro running back Derrick Henry.
Henry, a Pro Bowler for a third straight season in 2024, had a monstrous debut campaign in Baltimore. He rushed for 1,921 yards – the second-most rushing yards on the season – and a league-high 16 touchdowns.
Additionally, he’s already amassed 192 yards and two touchdowns on the ground through two weeks in 2025. His 6.6 yards per carry average highlights just how dangerous he remains.
Yet, in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, the powerful runner only produced 23 yards on 11 carries, his fewest rushing and scrimmage yards in a single game with Baltimore.
The former Tennessee Titans back has totaled 33 carries for 187 yards and a score in two career games vs. the Lions.
Undoubtedly, Detroit’s run defense, which has permitted 4.1 yards a carry to opposing backs through two weeks, will have its hands full against “King Henry” Monday night.
S Kyle Hamilton
On the other side of the ball, Baltimore features one of the NFL’s most versatile young defenders in Kyle Hamilton.
The fourth-year defensive back lines up everywhere for the Ravens, including at EDGE, inside linebacker, slot cornerback and safety.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff this week praised Hamilton’s ability to “do a little bit of everything right,” highlighting his instincts in both coverage and run support.
“He’s a big part of what they do on defense,” the Detroit signal-caller said of Hamilton. “He’s a great player, obviously, has been for a long time. Plays deep, plays short, plays man, plays zone, tackles well, can get his hands on the ball if you let him.”
Hamilton’s impact shows up on the stat sheet and beyond it.
Through two games, he’s recorded 14 tackles, two passes defended and a forced fumble. Additionally, last season, he graded out as one of Pro Football Focus’ top three safeties, ranking among the best in coverage, run defense and even as a pass-rusher.
In 2024, he also was the only player at his position to earn at least an 88.0 PFF grade in coverage, run defense and pass-rushing.
Earlier this week, Hamilton offered high remarks for the Lions’ offense, coming off a 52-point performance in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears.
“They have one of the best running back duos in the league,” Hamilton told reporters. “I think they start off with just getting those guys going and deservedly so. Those guys are talented, and the line is talented and they set up their passing game through play action and stuff like that.”