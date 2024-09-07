Lions NFL Draft Watch: 5 Players to Scout from Texas-Michigan
On Saturday, Texas and Michigan are set to clash in one of the biggest early-season matchups of the 2024 college football season.
The two teams are littered with NFL Draft prospects for the Detroit Lions to scout.
Without further ado, here are five players from the Texas-Michigan contest that the Lions should be taking a long look at.
S Makari Paige, Michigan
Paige is a tall, big-bodied defensive back (6-foot-4, 208 pounds), who is capable of playing both nickel corner and safety. The Lions appear a bit thin at safety headed into the 2024 season, and Paige – a West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School product – could be just what the doctor ordered.
Also, according to draft pundits, he presently is projected to be selected on Day 3 of the 2025 draft, making him an even more realistic target for Detroit general manager Brad Holmes.
It'll be interesting to see how Paige fares in coverage on Saturday against Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.
DL Mason Graham, Michigan
Graham has the makings of a high-caliber interior defensive lineman at the next level. At 6-foot-3, 315 pounds, he's equipped with the necessary tools to be a three-down lineman who can wreak havoc In the backfield and get after the quarterback.
He suited up for 13 games last season, and recorded 35 total tackles, including 7.5 for loss, and three sacks. And for his efforts, he earned second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors.
He's clearly one of Michigan's best defenders, and has a great opportunity to make his presence known Saturday against Ewers and the Longhorns.
LB David Gbenda, Texas
Gbenda should have his fingerprints all over Saturday's tilt with the Wolverines.
The 6-foot, 235-pound linebacker will not only have his eyes glued to Michigan's running back duo of Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings throughout the contest. But, he also will be tasked with trying to curtail the production of All-Big Ten tight end Colston Loveland.
Gbenda, who's featured on the 2025 Senior Bowl watchlist, finished with four total tackles, including a tackle for loss, in the Longhorns’ season-opening victory vs. Colorado State. I expect him to be a major factor Saturday afternoon.
TE Colston Loveland, Michigan
Sure, the Lions already have a Pro Bowler at the position in Sam LaPorta. However, Loveland would be a pass-catching upgrade over incumbent Detroit No. 2 tight end Brock Wright, and LaPorta and Loveland would form a dynamic tight end duo.
Loveland is coming off an All-Big Ten season in which he amassed 45 receptions for 649 yards and four touchdowns. Also, a week ago against Fresno State, he caught eight passes for 87 yards and a score.
I believe that Loveland is the real deal, and would look very nice in Honolulu Blue. I believe that Detroit's scouts will be taking a look at him Saturday at The Big House.
LT Kelvin Banks, Texas
Banks has first-round potential written all over him. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound lineman brings tremendous athleticism to the table, and uses that to his advantage both in lass protection and as a run blocker.
Banks, a five-star recruit coming out of high school, has started every game at left tackle for Texas since his freshman year in 2022. Last season, he was a first-team All-Big 12 selection and a contender for the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year award.
He has a big task ahead of him against the Wolverines, being responsible for blocking U-M defensive linemen Josaiah Stewart and Derrick Moore.
With a strong junior campaign, he has a great chance to be the very first offensive tackle taken in the 2025 draft.