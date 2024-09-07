8 Players to Watch in Lions Season Opener
The Detroit Lions' 2024 regular season opener is just one day away.
After an offseason filled with hype and high expectations, the 2024 Lions will finally take the field for the first time in the regular season. Their first test is not an easy one, as the Los Angeles Rams will be coming to Ford Field hoping to avenge their Wild Card loss a season ago.
Here are eight players to watch when the Lions kick off the 2024 season against the Rams.
CB Terrion Arnold
The Lions' prized first-round pick will be making his NFL debut Sunday and is set to start in the secondary. Los Angeles boasts two supremely talented wideouts in Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, so the Alabama product's first test will be a tough one.
Arnold has the mentality that the Lions believe will help him succeed, as he has demonstrated an ability to bounce back quickly regardless of the outcome of an individual play. He will certainly be tested on Sunday, and the matchup with the Rams will offer a good test of where he's at in his development.
RB Jahmyr Gibbs
After being limited in training camp with a hamstring injury, Gibbs is not on the injury report and will be good to go for the Lions' offense. He offers a dynamic skill set, and Sunday's game will offer the first glimpse at how Ben Johnson plans to utilize him.
The second-year back appears primed for a big year on the ground, but the Lions could also use him in the passing game as a receiver. He spent time this offseason perfecting his route tree and figures to be a contributor as more than just an option out of the backfield.
DE Aidan Hutchinson
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn wasn't shy about his expectations for Hutchinson ahead of his third NFL season. Glenn wants Hutchinson to ascend another level and put his name in the conversation amongst the best defenders in the game, and if he can finish more of his pressures with sacks that's not an unreasonable ask.
Hutchinson will once again anchor the Lions' pass rush. As a result, he'll likely see plenty of attention from the Rams' offensive line. However, Alaric Jackson is suspended and Rob Havenstein is questionable. With the line being depleted by injuries, the Michigan product could thrive on Sunday.
WR Jameson Williams
After a strong offseason by all accounts, all eyes will be on Williams as he begins his third season. There's no doubts about his potential to be a standout, but he has just 25 career receptions over his first two seasons.
With Josh Reynolds gone, Williams figures to step into a prominent role within the Lions' passing game. He also offers the threat of being a contributor in the run game on gadget plays, so Johnson could use him in unique ways.
The Alabama product has the opportunity to contribute to the offense in a much expanded fashion. If he makes good on his chance, Detroit's offense becomes even tougher to stop.
DT Levi Onwuzurike
Potentially the biggest winner throughout the offseason has been Onwuzurike. The outlook on his future has changed drastically, as he has been severely limited by injury through his first three campaigns.
Sunday offers the first chance for Onwuzurike to show off the growth that he's displayed during training camp. The coaching staff has an optimistic outlook on his future, and teammates have raved about his abilities. Now, Onwuzurike can show the world in primetime what Detroit was hoping it would get when it drafted him in the second round in 2021.
G Kevin Zeitler
The Lions return four starters from last year's offensive line, with Zeitler serving as the newcomer entering the fold. The veteran has seen plenty over his 12 NFL seasons and figures to be a good addition.
Detroit has the potential to impose its will up front with Aaron Donald retired, leaving the Rams without a piece that has anchored their defense for several years. Though defensive tackle Kobie Turner will be a tough assignment, if Zeitler handles his business Detroit could have a lot of success on the ground.
LB Jack Campbell
Campbell will take on a bigger role in his second NFL season. After bouncing amongst different positions in his rookie campaign, the Iowa product is set to handle MIKE responsibilities for Glenn's defense.
He has the leadership qualities to help pilot the unit, and should be improved from his struggles last season. Campbell has the coverage skills to hold down the middle of the field in addition to his run-stopping abilities.
TE Sam LaPorta
What will LaPorta do for an encore after his historic rookie campaign? After notching the most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in NFL history, he figures to be an important part in the Lions' passing attack yet again in 2024.
He could take some of the targets vacated by Reynolds in addition to his usual workload. If the Lions begin to get stagnant offensively, LaPorta has proven to be a security blanket capable of keeping the offense ahead of the chains.