Lions NFL Draft Watch: Detroit Native Kobe King Would Aid Defense
Week 13 of the 2024 college football season continues Saturday, and features an interesting slate of games.
One of the biggest matchups of the day sees No. 5-ranked Indiana (10-0) traveling to Columbus, Ohio, to take on the No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1). Hoosiers EDGE Mikail Kamara is one of the several 2025 NFL Draft prospects suiting up for the must-see Big Ten clash.
Kamara is also one of the five collegiate players the Detroit Lions should be keeping close tabs on this weekend.
Let's take a closer look now at Kamara and those four other draft prospects taking the field Saturday.
Indiana DE Mikail Kamara
Kamara, who spent his first four seasons at James Madison, has had a productive 2024 campaign. Through 10 games, the redshirt junior has amassed 39 total tackles, including 14.5 for loss, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
The 6-foot-1, 265-pounder faces a big test on Saturday against Will Howard and the Ohio State Buckeyes, in Indiana's biggest game of the season. With a strong performance, expect him to continue to jump up NFL teams’ draft boards.
Ole Miss DL Jared Ivey
Ivey possesses the size (6-foot-6, 285 pounds) and length that teams covet at the next level. With his quick and active hands, he has the ability to be impactful as both a run defender and a pass-rusher in the NFL.
In nine games this season, the former four-star recruit has racked up 31 total tackles, including 9.5 for loss, seven sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and four QB hits.
If I'm the Lions, I'm paying close attention to him when Ole Miss squares off with the Florida Gators Saturday.
Iowa G Connor Colby
Colby, measuring out at 6-foot-5, 311 pounds, already possesses the necessary intangibles to be a solid run-blocking offensive lineman at the next level. Moving forward, he needs to work on improving his pad level and lateral agility, in order to become a more proficient pass-protector. All in all, he projects as a decent NFL starting guard, with the ability to get the job done in both the running and passing game.
Colby would be a solid target for the Lions on Day 2 of the draft. Detroit should be keeping close tabs on the interior lineman, when the Hawkeyes battle the Maryland Terrapins Saturday.
Miami WR Xavier Restrepo
Restrepo, a first-team All-ACC selection in 2023, is equipped with excellent hands and the necessary route-running ability to make an impact at the next level. The 5-foot-10, 197-pound wideout explodes off the line of scrimmage and is a force of nature in the open field. All in all, he appears to have enough intangibles to be a difference-maker in the NFL.
The fifth-year senior has caught 55 balls for 934 yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games in 2024.
He'd make for a nice weapon in Ben Johnson's offense. And, it's why the Lions should do their best to keep an eye on him during the Hurricanes’ contest with Wake Forest Saturday.
Penn State LB Kobe King
King, who played his high school football at Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech, is an intriguing prospect. Now in his fourth year at Penn State, he’s established himself as the leader of the Nittany Lions’ linebackers unit.
An All-Big Ten honorable mention last season, King is on pace for a career-best campaign in 2024. Through 10 games, the Detroit native has recorded 50 total tackles, including six for loss, three sacks and a pass defensed.
The Lions would be smart to keep a close eye on him during Penn State's Big Ten matchup Saturday with the Minnesota Golden Gophers.