Lions NFL Draft Watch: 5 Players to Scout
Week 4 of the 2024 college football season continues Saturday, and features an intriguing slate of matchups.
The most interesting game of the day perhaps is No. 6-ranked Tennessee (3-0) traveling to Norman, Okla., to take on an undefeated Sooners squad (7:30 EST). In the contest, standout Tennessee EDGE James Pearce will do his best to wreak havoc against Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold. Pearce is one of five 2025 NFL Draft prospects the Detroit Lions should be paying close attention to this weekend.
Let’s take a closer look now at Pearce and those four other draft prospects taking the field Saturday.
Tennessee EDGE James Pearce
You can never have enough pass-rushing, and Detroit is still seeking a complementary EDGE piece for Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson.
Pearce could be just what the doctor ordered with his ability to make game-changing plays and specifically get to the quarterback.
Aided by a high degree of athleticism and a quick first step, the 6-foot-5, 240-pounder produced 9.5 sacks a season ago, and earned first-team All-SEC honors. He's yet to register a sack this season, but has recorded five QB hits.
He's somebody the Lions definitely should be scouting when the Volunteers take on the Oklahoma Sooners in primetime Saturday.
Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen
Nolen, standing in at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, has the intangibles necessary to be a valuable asset at the next level when it comes to stopping the run and getting after the passer.
Gifted with some serious power and strength, along with violent hands, Nolen would certainly be a fit along the interior of the Lions’ defensive line.
He's definitely a player Detroit should be taking a look at during the Rebels’ contest with Georgia Southern Saturday evening.
Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman
Stutsman is the definition of a high-IQ football player, with the ability to line up at all three linebacker spots (MIKE, SAM and WILL). The Lions will like that versatility, and could make him a target of theirs in next year's NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-4, 241-pounder also possesses solid tackle-for-loss ability, having finished with 16 tackles for loss in 2023. The 2023 first-team All-Big 12 selection also already has 33 total tackles, including a tackle-and-a-half for loss, to his name this season.
He's a prospect Detroit should certainly key on during the Sooners’ primetime clash with the Volunteers Saturday.
Missouri WR Luther Burden III
Through two weeks in the 2024 NFL season, it's become apparent that the Lions could use a boost to their wide receiving corps. Burden isn't the big-bodied, “X” receiver that Detroit fans have been salivating for. However, the 5-foot-11, 210-pounder could still provide tremendous value as a slot receiver. Plus, he possesses the ability to stretch defenses vertically and to make plays in the open field.
The 2023 first-team All-SEC selection recorded a 1,000-yard receiving season last year, and also led the Tigers in both receptions (86) and receiving scores (nine).
The junior receiver has amassed 13 catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns through three games this season.
I believe Burden's the real deal and somebody that the Lions should definitely keep their eyes on when the Tigers take on Vanderbilt Saturday afternoon.
Ohio State OL Donovan Jackson
The former five-star recruit has seemed like an NFL-ready prospect since his very first days at Ohio State.
Now a senior, the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder has suited up for all 39 games he’s been available for, while racking up 26 straight starts at left guard for the Buckeyes. Additionally, he’s notched first-team All-Big Ten selections in back-to-back seasons (2022 and 2023).
Jackson, with his physical makeup, has what it takes to potentially be the first offensive lineman taken in the 2025 draft.
With that said, Detroit should keep its eyes on Jackson when the Buckeyes take on Marshall Saturday afternoon, plus in every game moving forward this season.