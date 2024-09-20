Two Lions Out, Four Questionable Against Cardinals
The Detroit Lions' secondary depth took a hit ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals as multiple key pieces missed practice time.
Rookie cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw both missed the first two practices of the week. While Arnold returned to practice Friday, Rakestraw remained sidelined and has been ruled out for Sunday's game.
Arnold, meanwhile, has been marked as questionable. Linebacker Alex Anzalone shares the same designation after returning to practice Thursday. Anzalone suffered a concussion against Tampa Bay.
As the defensive play-caller wearing the green dot, Anzalone carries a heavy role in the defense's communication. The likes of Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez also do their share in the lifting of communicating defensively.
“Some of it is who’s going to play the most or in the most packages," Campbell said. "Certainly, the guy who has the cleanest communication is always going to play into that. There again, we feel very confident – look all of those guys are going to play. Every one of them is going to play. Jack’s playing, obviously, Jack and (Derrick) Barnes there’s no question. So is (Malcolm Rodriguez) Rodrigo, so is (Jalen Reeves-Maybin) Germ, (Ben) Niemann’s going to play. I mean, we’re going to use these guys.”
Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu was ruled out for the third consecutive week. The Syracuse product has yet to make his season debut while dealing with an ankle injury.
Campbell doesn't expect the safety to go on injured reserve currently.
“Yeah (General Manager) Brad (Holmes) and I have talked about that. He’s progressing, he really is," Campbell said. "He’s progressing. I would say no. Now, that can change depending on if something happens here with everything else, the rest of the roster. But, right now, I don’t feel that way and he is getting better.”
Lions Week 3 Friday injury report
Ifeatu Melifonwu -- OUT (Ankle)
Ennis Rakestraw -- OUT (Hamstring)
Terrion Arnold -- Questionable (Illness)
Alex Anzalone -- Questionable (Concussion)
Isaiah Williams -- Questionable (Abdomen)
Graham Glasgow -- Questionable (Knee)