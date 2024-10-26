Lions NFL Draft Watch: Why Mason Graham Can Be Elite
Week 9 of the 2024 college football season continues Saturday, and features an interesting slate of games.
One of the most intriguing matchups of the day sees Michigan State (4-3) traveling to Ann Arbor, Mich., to take on in-state rival and Big Ten foe Michigan (4-3). Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham will be one of the top 2025 NFL Draft prospects suiting up for the rivalry contest.
Graham is also one of the six collegiate players the Detroit Lions should be keeping close tabs on this weekend.
Let's take a closer look now at Graham and those five other draft prospects taking the field Saturday.
Michigan DL Mason Graham
Graham has the physical makeup to be a productive interior defensive lineman at the next level. At 6-foot-3, 315 pounds, he's equipped with the necessary tools to be a three-down lineman who can be effective both as a run defender and a pass-rusher.
He suited up for 13 games last season, and amassed 35 total tackles, including 7.5 for loss, and three sacks. And for his efforts, he earned second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors.
His 2024 campaign is off to a solid start, too. He's totaled 27 tackles, including 4.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks and 21 pressures. Additionally, he's posted an 89.5 overall grade, per Pro Football Focus, to go along with 91.8 run-defense and 76.9 pass-rush marks.
The Lions should definitely be deploying a scout or two to watch Graham, during the Wolverines’ in-state battle with Michigan State Saturday night.
Ohio State CB Davis Igbinosun
Igbinosun, who measures out at 6-foot-2, 192 pounds, is a physical, high-football IQ cornerback. The Ohio State defensive back profiles as a Cover 3/press-man corner at the next level, and would fit in very nicely in Detroit's defensive backs room.
After transferring from Ole Miss, he started all 13 games for the Buckeyes in 2023, and finished with 59 total tackles, five passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. Additionally, through five games in 2024, he's racked up 13 total tackles, including a tackle for loss, and two passes defensed.
If I'm the Lions, I'm keeping a close eye on him during the Buckeyes’ Big Ten clash with Nebraska Saturday afternoon.
Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell
Campbell, an off-ball linebacker with the Crimson Tide, is equipped with tremendous athleticism and speed. Additionally, he possesses the ability to impact the game as both a pass-rusher and a run defender.
The 6-foot-3, 244-pound defender compiled 66 total tackles, including four for loss, a half a sack, an interception, four passes defensed and two fumble recoveries during his sophomore campaign at Alabama. He's followed that up so far this year with 46 total tackles, including four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, an interception, two passes defensed and a forced fumble and fumble recovery each.
It wouldn't hurt the Lions to give Campbell a look during the Crimson Tide's battle with SEC foe Missouri Saturday afternoon.
Colorado State WR Tory Horton
Boy, can Horton get the job done. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound wideout – a first-team All-Mountain West selection the past two seasons – is primarily an “X” receiver, with the ability to burn defenders deep.
With his high-level footwork, speed and ability to explode with the ball in his hands, I see no reason why Horton won't have success at the NFL level.
The Colorado State receiver caught eight touchdowns and amassed north of 1,100 receiving yards in both 2022 and 2023. Plus, he's caught 26 balls for 353 yards and a touchdown in five games this season.
His numbers might be down so far in 2024, but he's still a difference-making wideout that Detroit should be keeping its eye on Saturday.
Texas A&M DT Shemar Turner
Turner, standing in at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, is a big-bodied, versatile defensive lineman with an explosive first step. He can line up on both the interior of the defensive line and on the edge, and impact the game both as a pass-rusher and a run defender. He is equipped with a variety of skills that make him an appetizing draft prospect.
Turner, a 2023 second-team All-SEC selection, finished last season with 33 total tackles, including 10.5 for loss, six sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. Additionally, in seven games in 2024, he's produced 22 total tackles, including 5.5 for loss, two sacks, a pass defensed and a forced fumble.
Detroit's scouting staff should be watching Turner closely during the Aggies’ SEC showdown with LSU Saturday night.
Jacksonville State G Clay Webb
Webb might fly under the radar at Jacksonville State, a second-year FBS school. However, Webb, a 6-foot-3, 310-pound guard, is a legitimate NFL Draft prospect.
His 87.5 overall Pro Football Focus grade last season led all guards in the country. Plus, he was the only FBS guard who recorded 85.0-plus marks as both a pass-protector and a run-blocker.
Webb is very much the real deal. And while he hasn't been as effective this season, he still possesses a 74.4 pass-blocking grade, per PFF.
He'd, at the very least, be a nice depth piece for the Lions along the interior of their offensive line.