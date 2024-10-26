T.J. Lang: Door Is Not Closed on Maxx Crosby Trade
The Detroit Lions and Maxx Crosby have been linked throughout the last two weeks following the season-ending injury to Aidan Hutchinson.
Crosby, an Eastern Michigan alum, took a very public stance earlier in the week on his podcast, 'The Rush,' stating that he did not want to be traded and that he wants to remain with the Las Vegas Raiders.
However, T.J. Lang, a member of the Lions' broadcast team and a fellow Eastern Michigan alum, hinted that Crosby could still look to be moved ahead of the deadline during a recent appearance on 97.1 The Ticket.
"I don't think it's lost on Maxx Crosby to look at the season and say, 'We're going nowhere,' and if the right fit is there, can we make it?" Lang said. "I'm not saying that's there, I'm not saying it's gone. But I don't think the door's completely shut."
Lang made it clear that Crosby wouldn't necessarily request a trade to the Lions, but rather he would be open to being dealt if the season didn't take a turn for the better in Las Vegas.
"I don't think that hope is lost that Maxx Crosby is open to a trade," Lang explained. "I'm not saying I don't think hope is lost that the Lions are gonna go and get him."
Crosby went on a lengthy speech during his podcast explaining just how much interest he has generated in terms of a potential trade. The defender explained that he had been previously unable to open his phone without seeing edits of him in a different uniform or messages from fans begging him to come to their team.
"I think he was flattered by the fact that there's, and the Lions weren't the only team that he mentioned. I think he mentioned Atlanta and Bears and a bunch of other people, but he said Lions like five times then he mentioned a couple other teams," Lang said. "So he's probably been hearing it from a majority of Lions fans, but I think he was overwhelmed by the response. But I also think in my heart, if I had to guess today, I think he still stands where he's been the last couple months, like, of course, every player wants to be in one franchise their entire career and they want to make a difference."
Lang empathized with the defender's desire to remain with one team, but acknowledged that Crosby could have a change of heart based on his desire to win if the Raiders continue to struggle.
"But there also comes a time where you've got to look in the mirror and say, 'Do I want to do this?' He's on record of saying, 'I don't want to go through a rebuild. I don't want to re-do this thing over I don't want to start from scratch with a new coach and a new quarterback and I've got to be the guy to carry the weight of this franchise on my shoulders,'" Lang explained. "But he's still a young player, though. I think there's something rewarding about being in one spot and seeing the turnaround, but who knows."