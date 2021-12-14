Detroit Lions Select DE Aidan Hutchinson and WR Jahan Dotson in Latest Mock Draft

Read more on the two players CBS Sports has the Detroit Lions selecting in its latest mock draft.

The Detroit Lions will have the opportunity to select two impactful players in the first-round of 2022 NFL Draft.

CBS Sports came out with its latest mock draft on Monday, and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 1 overall and No. 24 overall (via the Rams).

With the No. 1 pick, writer Ryan Wilson selected Aidan Hutchinson, and he took wide receiver Jahan Dotson with the Lions' second of two first-round picks.

"Hutchinson is a great example of a player who got better each and every season, and instead of coming out early he stayed in school, balled out as a senior, and made himself into arguably the best player -- on either side of the ball -- in the country during the '21 college football season," Wilson writes.

After a season in which the Lions' offense struggled to move the football down the field consistently, Holmes and Co. could take a serious look at a number of wideouts that could come in and immediately aid Jared Goff and the offense.

"By the time we get to the actual draft, we'll much more clarity on what the Lions' QB plans might look like. For now, there's not a quarterback worth taking first overall, and there likely won't be a worthy one on the board at this point, either. So instead, Detroit adds top-flight wideout Dotson," Wilson explained. "He was electric this season for the Nittany Lions, and he threatens the defense at all three levels. He's not going to break a lot of tackles but that assumes defenders are able to get their hands on him; he's as fast as he is elusive, and a legit home run threat every time he touches the ball."