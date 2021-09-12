Detroit Lions' Week 1 Inactives: Julian Okwara Inactive

The Detroit Lions (0-0) are nine-point home underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers (0-0).

With left tackle Taylor Decker missing game action the early portion of the season, the Lions offensive line will now be called upon to fill in and attempt to make up for the loss.

"It was a hand injury. He just -- like he does and he’s done all camp, it was just in a pass protection," head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Friday. "He threw the punch, threw the hand and the injury took place. It’s more on the finger. He’ll be with the doctor this afternoon and we’ll know, but I would say it didn’t look real good for this weekend.”

Matt Nelson and Penei Sewell are the two likely candidates to fill the void left by Decker in Week 1.

During the week, four players on Aaron Glenn's defense were limited in practice, as Nick Williams, Levi Onwuzurike, Michael Brockers and A.J. Parker were on listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

On offense, it is not expected that second-year running back D'Andre Swift will be on any sort of snap count limitation.

"He's good, he's ready to go for this game," Campbell informed reporters this week.

Here is the list of the Lions' inactives:

WR KhaDarel Hodge

RB Jermar Jefferson

WR Tom Kennedy

G Tommy Kraemer

OLB Julian Okwara

DE Levi Onwuzurike

