Lions 'Not Shocked One Bit' Division Is Strong
Through five weeks of the 2024 NFL season, the Detroit Lions are part of one of the toughest divisions in all of football.
The Lions are in second place at 3-1, with the 5-0 Minnesota Vikings leading the way. Both the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are 3-2. The NFC North is the only division with all four teams above the .500 mark.
For Lions coach Dan Campbell, the success of teams across the division does not come as a surprise.
“I’m not surprised. I expected this. I mean, I expect us sitting here in another month and it’s going to look very similar," Campbell said. "We’re all in there together. I think it’s going to be one of the toughest divisions, I felt that way going in this year, so I’m not shocked one bit."
All teams in the North are chasing the Lions, who won their first NFC North title last season and their first division title overall in 30 years. However, the teams across the grouping are not going to go quietly.
The Vikings remain unbeaten thanks to the resurgence of veteran quarterback Sam Darnold, while the Packers managed to go 2-0 earlier in the year with starting quarterback Jordan Love sidelined. Chicago, meanwhile, has gotten strong flashes of brilliance from its defense and a talented offense headlined by rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.
Detroit will play its first divisional game in Week 7, a road tilt at Minnesota. That matchup could prove telling as far as where the Lions truly stand in 2024.
"We knew it was gonna be a competitive division. It’s like, you don’t want it any other way. I think that’s awesome," Campbell said. "I think it’s a good thing. You get to duke it out with some teams that are playing really good football, they’ve got players over there too, and they’re getting coached well. It’s kind of exciting, honestly.”
Improving staff communication
A bye week allows NFL teams to rest and recuperate, while also giving coaches an opportunity to evaluate themselves with no impending opponent to focus on.
Campbell and the coaching staff got an opportunity to focus on their methods over the last week. Though the fourth-year coach declined to offer much in the way of specific areas of improvement, he did note one spot where the team could stand to get better heading into Week 6.
"Yeah, I'm not gonna get into all that, I knew you were gonna ask that. We went through it with all the coaches," Campbell explained. "I would tell you one. Communication on my part. Overall communication, particularly with the staff, is where I can be much better."