Best Bet: Lions Offense Will Light Up Bears Defense

The Detroit Lions are certainly excited to be returning home to play the Chicago Bears at Ford Field.

In Week 10, the Lions were victorious over the Bears, 31-30, at Soldier Field.

This season, Detroit's offense ranks fourth in total offense, fifth in points scored and eighth in passing.

In their first contest, multiple Lions found the end zone, as the team played well on the road.

Since trading T.J. Hockenson, the Lions have been targeting their tight ends when they have made their way into the red zone.

"It’s a good group and they work hard," said quarterback Jared Goff. "They’re where they’re supposed to be, and they do a good job getting themselves open and I’ve been able to find them.”

Bob Donnan, USA TODAY Sports

Play Michigan lead writer Drew Ellis sees a similar scenario playing out in Week 17, as he is expecting a high-scoring Week 17 contest.

Ellis tells All Lions, "The total hasn’t been something I have been comfortable with throughout the season, but I really like it for Sunday. Asking two NFL teams to put up 53 is a lot, but this game has the recipe to be an absolute shootout. The Lions and Bears combined for 61 in their first meeting. Now the game shifts to Ford Field where the Lions have scored at least 35 points on five occasions this season.

"After getting embarrassed last week, I expect the Detroit offense to come out and put on a show in the home finale against a bad Bears defense. Conversely, while Detroit’s defense should be motivated, Justin Fields has proven to be a playmaking machine. He ran for 147 yards against the Lions previously and Detroit still has a major weakness in stopping the running QB. Expect Fields to make enough plays to lead the Bears to 20+ points. From there, the Lions offense just needs to do what it has done at home almost all season. That is why my best bet this week is the over hitting on the point total (-105).