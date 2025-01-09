Lions’ Offense Set Numerous Franchise Records in 2024
The Detroit Lions’ high-powered offense was a sight to behold during the 2024 regular season.
Both explosive and overpowering, Ben Johnson's unit found a way to cause opposing defenses problems all season. It played an integral role in Detroit finishing a franchise-best 15-2 during the ‘24 campaign. Plus, it led to Dan Campbell's team producing several franchise-best marks on the offensive side of the ball.
For starters, the offense – aided by Johnson's masterful play-calling and a plethora of weapons – set organizational records for total net yards (6,962), points (564), touchdowns (70) and point differential (plus-222).
Along with those impressive feats, the Lions tied two NFL records pertaining to points scored: the first being for the most games in a season with at least 20 points (16) and the second being for the most games in a season with at least 40 points (six).
None of the above would have been possible without the efforts of signal-caller Jared Goff, the straw that stirs the drink for the Lions’ offense. The 30-year-old was “Mr. Reliable” for Detroit all season, as he completed a career-high 72.4 percent of his passes and threw for a career-best 37 touchdowns. He also produced the best passer rating (111.8) and QBR (68.5) of his nine-year NFL career.
In 2024, Goff greatly benefited from a deep arsenal of pass-catchers, including Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta. St. Brown and Williams each went for north of 1,000 receiving yards, while LaPorta amassed 726 yards.
Additionally, Detroit's prolific passing attack is lucky to be complemented by a highly productive backfield. The backfield is spearheaded by arguably the game's very best running back duo: Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.
Gibbs tied for a league-high 16 rushing touchdowns, and produced a Lions franchise-record 20 total TDs this season.
On top of that, he and Montgomery combined for a staggering 2,187 yards and 28 scores on the ground in 2024.
In addition, Detroit's running backs, as a whole, recorded 3,307 scrimmage yards and 32 scrimmage TDs this past season, ranking No. 1 among all backfields. It marked the first time that an NFL team's running backs combined for at least 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns from scrimmage since the 2006 Chargers.
The Lions’ offense, equipped with all the different playmakers mentioned above, was nothing but fun to watch in 2024. And undoubtedly, it was a campaign to remember for the unit this past regular season.