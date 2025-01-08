Report: Chris Spielman to Interview for Jets General Manager Job
The Detroit Lions are now an organization others across the league admire and respect.
Detroit's front office and coaching staff are as aligned as any organization in the National Football League.
According to a report from 97.1 The Fan radio host Anthony Rothman, Lions special assistant Chris Spielman will interview for the general manager vacancy of the New York Jets.
During the season, the Jets made the decision to part ways with general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh.
The former NFL star has served as special assistant since December of 2020. He has regularly stated he wanted to be of service to the organization he spent eight seasons playing for (1988-1995.)
This past offseason, the former Lions linebacker shared that successful teams draft players that fit the mold and cuture of the organization and not just based off of need.
“When you put all those three things together and you find out that they’re reliable, and you find out that they’re not idiots off the field, then you keep it simple,” Spielman explained. “Brad’s big on this, and I’m big on this too. You don’t worry about the position. You just draft the player. For example, Jahmyr (Gibbs), everybody when we drafted Jahmyr 12th overall, everybody said, ‘Oh my gosh, you took a running back.’ Well, yeah we did, but Jahmyr is gonna be much more than a running back.”
