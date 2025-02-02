Lions Offseason Buzz: Is QB Hendon Hooker Still Valued?
The Detroit Lions still value quarterback Hendon Hooker and his role as Jared Goff's backup.
With former passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand departing for the Jets to run their offense, many naturally expect the Jets to have interest in pursuing the 27-year-old.
The expectation from those close to Hooker is he will remain in Motown to continue his development.
According to those with knowledge of the situation, new offensive coordinator John Morton is very intrigued about the quarterbacks on the Lions' roster, including Hooker.
Detroit's quarterbacks will have an opportunity to work with a coach and developing offensive staff that want to build upon the offensive success seen throughout the 2024 season.
Goff fully endorsed Morton hire
Detroit's new offensive coordinator is widely respected for being able to work with quarterbacks to maximize their strengths.
Sources tell Lions OnSI Goff fully supported hiring Morton and is excited to return next season. Campbell and the staff will analyze deeply the team's offensive attack in the coming months. The staff feels the opportunities to take more advantage of the deep passing attack are there and Morton will be tasked with taking the offense to the next level.
With Goff in his prime, Campbell felt the experienced offensive coach was the perfect hire to navigate the next couple of seasons with the pocket passer.
Jameson Williams has now earned the trust of the roster and the coaching staff. There is significant excitement regarding what the offense can accomplish next season.
Goff's air yards per pass (6.8) dipped to his lowest mark since 2021. Morton and Campbell want to emphasize the run, but also maximize Williams in the offense in 2025.
By improving the deep passing attack, the expectation is Detroit's run game will become even more potent and difficult to slow down.