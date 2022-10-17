Skip to main content

Lions Open as 7-Point Underdogs to Cowboys

The Detroit Lions open as road underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Detroit Lions return Week 7 to face the Dallas Cowboys on the road at AT&T Stadium. 

Against the Cowboys, the Lions have opened up as seven-point underdogs, according to many popular sportsbooks

The Cowboys franchise quarterback, Dak Prescott, is very likely to make his return, as he told reporters after the Cowboys’ loss to the Eagles that he expects to play this weekend against Detroit. 

He missed the Cowboys last five games dealing with a fractured thumb. 

“Yeah, for sure, that’s my plan,” Prescott said. “I’m preparing myself for the Lions, getting ready to play this week.”

After his best week of throwing following his injury, the team assessed that Prescott would be ready to return following a tough road loss to the Eagles on Sunday Night Football. 

“I thought Dak took the next step. It was what we’re looking for. He had a good day in the Saturday practice. He threw two sequences, two racks of six in the 7-on-7 third-down and red zone," Mike McCarthy said. “I thought he did well in that. We wanted to push it to 50 throws today and I thought the guys did a great job for him.”

The Cowboys last defeated the Lions back in 2019 at Ford Field, when Prescott took advantage of a clean pocket to throw for 444 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-27 win. 

