Lions Sign Another UFL Running Back
The Detroit Lions have added another running back following the conclusion of their second preseason game.
On Sunday, reports indicated that the Lions are signing running back Deon Jackson. The veteran has played for three teams since debuting for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2021 season. Jackson last played in the NFL in 2023, when he had stints with the Colts, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.
Jackson has appeared in 29 career NFL games, posting 283 yards and two touchdowns on 95 carries. His biggest season came in 2022 with the Colts, where he appeared in 16 games and notched 236 yards and one touchdown on 68 carries.
He played collegiately at Duke, where he contributed for four seasons. Across his college career, Jackson recorded 2,267 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns for the Blue Devils.
The 26-year-old was most recently playing for the D.C. Defenders of the UFL, and he marks the most recent of several UFL players the Lions have signed this offseason. Other players who played in that league before signing with Detroit include Nick Whiteside, Jacob Saylors and Steven Stilianos.
Signing Jackson adds depth to Detroit's backfield, as he will likely compete with Sione Vaki, Jabari Small and Saylors for perhaps the final roster spot at the position. Vaki has the inside track for the job as a 2024 fourth-round pick, but has yet to suit up in the preseason while dealing with injury.
Vaki has plenty of value for the team as a core special teams player, but his absence throughout recent practices and preseason games has created a need for depth.
Last season with the Defenders, Jackson totaled 417 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 10 regular season game. In the Defenders' two playoff games, Jackson notched 156 rushing yards and another four touchdowns.
With starting running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery not playing in the preseason, and Vaki out with an injury, the Lions have leaned on Craig Reynolds plenty throughout their first two preseason games.
Against the Falcons on Friday, it was Saylors who led the team in rushing with 35 rushing yards on nine carries. The group as a whole is deep, and Jackson brings some experience having been a part of three different NFL organizations.
Detroit has two more preseason games remaining, beginning with Saturday's game against the Miami Dolphins. The two teams will meet in Allen Park for joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday.