Did Lions Let Next Offensive Genius Walk Out Door?
The Detroit Lions' coaching staff had several departures during the offseason, as is the case typically for a team that has success.
Both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn took head coaching jobs, and each took multiple members of the Lions' coaching staff with them. Among the assistants who also departed was passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand, who joined Glenn's staff with the New York Jets as offensive coordinator.
The Jets opened the preseason with a matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, which offered a first look at what the team will look like under Glenn's leadership. Some starters, such as quarterback Justin Fields, played in the game.
Fields rushed for a 13-yard touchdown on the first drive of the game, leading a scoring drive as the offense looked efficient under Engstrand's direction. Ultimately, the Jets rolled the Packers, 30-10, in their first preseason outing.
Among the notable moments in Engstrand's first exhibition as offensive coordinator was a touchdown pass from Adrien Martinez, who spent time with the Lions during the 2023 preseason, to tight end Stone Smartt on a cleverly designed screen pass.
With the Jets' depth showing early fire offensively, and the Lions struggling to score, it's worth pondering whether Engstrand could wind up being a better offensive coordinator than the option the Lions chose in John Morton.
"John Morton, I think, is gonna have this team ready and playing well. But, there's something to monitor now," this writer said. "Is Tanner Engstrand gonna be one of the guys who, you end up going, 'Oh man, he's an offensive mastermind.'"
Engstrand has done a good job of tailoring the offense to Fields' skill set, which his former teams have struggled to do. As a result, reports indicate that Fields looks comfortable in Engstrand's scheme.
"Did the Lions let a genius walk out of the building?" this writer asked. "Now, you've got to hope that he struggles because that first performance, and all the things you're reading out of Jets camp, is that Tanner Engstrand can handle the job, he's ready to go. Under control, masterful, can use the talent. Garrett Wilson's expected to have a massive year, Justin Fields looked crisp. What are we seeing from the Lions? Sloppiness."
Detroit's offense has been spotty in two preseason contests, as the group has been dragged down by poor quarterback play at times. The group did begin to show some life near the end of the first half and beyond against the Atlanta Falcons Friday, scoring on three drives with Kyle Allen leading the offense.
Granted, the Lions' first-team offense has yet to play, and likely won't in the preseason. As a result, full judgement on Morton as the pilot of the group is reserved until he's able to lead the starters in the regular season.
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast also explores the signing of running back Deon Jackson and the issues the team has had at the backup quarterback position.
