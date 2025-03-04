One NFL Draft Fit for Lions at Every Defensive Position
The Detroit Lions are just over a month away from adding the next wave of young talent in the 2025 NFL Draft.
General manager Brad Holmes has been known for draft surprises, as he has bucked traditional draft norms. As a result, where the Lions go in this year's draft is unpredictable. However, the defense is an area where the team can stand to improve heading into the 2025 season.
Here is one fit for the Detroit Lions at every defensive position in the 2025 NFL Draft.
EDGE: Landon Jackson, Arkansas
A big, physical defensive end who lumbers off the edge, Jackson is powerful and would be a nice fit opposite of Aidan Hutchinson. He performed well at the Combine, showcasing his athleticism with a 4.68 40-yard dash and a 40.5-inch vertical jump.
Jackson plays with heavy hands on the edge, utilizing his power to get off blocks. He had plenty of production, totaling 16 sacks in four seasons with the Razorbacks. At 6-foot-6, he uses his power and length to leverage blockers and create opportunities to get to the quarterback.
At the next level, Jackson profiles as a player who can set a firm edge against the run as well as get after the quarterback. This multi-faceted talent is perfect to work opposite Hutchinson, as the Lions need a solid edge setter for when teams want to run away from the talented defender.
Defensive tackle: Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech
The Lions have an affinity for pass-rushing interior defenders, with Alim McNeill and Mekhi Wingo fitting that mold. In the 2025 class, Peebles might be the best one. He led all defensive tackles at the collegiate level in Pro Football Focus' pass rush grade at 91.2.
Peebles began his career at Duke, playing four seasons before transferring to Virginia Tech for his final collegiate season. He finished his collegiate career with 11.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. He has the speed to win off the ball, and can fight off blocks with strong hands.
McNeill's status for the start of the season is in question due to a torn ACL suffered in Week 15, so having depth will be important for Detroit in 2025. Peebles is promising, and would be a strong fit for the team as a potential Day 2 pick up.
Linebacker: Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
Campbell is one of the draft class' top defenders, but the overall positional vaue could cause him to slide down the draft board. As a result, it seems as though the Lions could pick him up at the 28th overall pick.
There's a lot to like about his potential fit in Detroit, as he has the versatility to play multiple linebacker positions and could slot in nicely in Kelvin Sheppard's defense. He could be the team's SAM linebacker, or handle duties at the MIKE or WILL position.
Another characteristic Campbell possesses that is desired by the Lions is his ability to cover tight ends down the field. He can flip his hips and run in man coverage or quickly accelerate to his drops in zone, making him a complete backer who projects as a solid NFL player with some development.
Cornerback: Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina
Detroit's defense prefers to play press-man coverage, which will be challenging for any rookie entering the league. However, in evaluating Revel, it's easy to see a potential fit for the Lions' defensive style.
Revel is physical at the line of scrimmage, and uses his hands to disrupt receivers' route timing. He had 13 passes defensed in 2023 and had two interceptions in 2024 prior to suffering a torn ACL. The injury is cause for some concern, but his agent revealed that he's expected to be cleared to participate in training camp.
The East Carolina product will require some development with his technique, but has the physical tools to be a solid piece for any NFL defense.
Safety: Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State
Winston appears to fit the Lions culture from a character and leadership standpoint, and his abilities in the secondary seem to be worth a look even with the team currently having one of the league's best safety duos.
A team captain at Penn State, Winston has what it takes to fit nicely in Detroit's culture-first organization. There is some cause for concern with an injury that limited him to two games in 2024, but he was productive throughout his career and has the size to compete with big receivers and tight ends.
His physical tools offset some technique issues he's had in his career. However, the Lions trust their coaching staff and could develop Winston into a valuable piece who has the versatility to contribute in their defense.