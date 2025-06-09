Lions Post-OTAs Offensive Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions have concluded organized team activities, and will now have a long break before training camp.
Their offense took a huge hit with the retirement of Frank Ragnow last week, but coach Dan Campbell has turned his focus to what's next and who will step up when the team takes the field beginning in training camp. There are several intriguing options that they could turn to.
Here is an updated prediction of the Lions' offensive depth chart following the conclusion of organized team activities.
Quarterback
Starter: Jared Goff
Backup: Hendon Hooker
Reserve: Kyle Allen
Goff is the leader of the offense, and all eyes will be on him as he looks to avenge his playoff struggles from a year ago. However, there will be a battle for the backup spot behind him that will be one of the most intriguing of camp.
Hooker has the upper hand as a player the team drafted three years ago, but there's pressure on him to become more consistent. Allen will provide a challenge as a veteran with starting experience, and as a result the team's preseason games will be very exciting to watch as that battle plays out.
Running back
Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs
Backup: David Montgomery
Reserves: Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki, Anthony Tyus III, Kye Robichaux
Gibbs should be primed to take over as the top option after demonstrating just how electric he is. The Lions likely won't make him a player that carries the ball 30 times a game, and there will always be situations that better fit Montgomery, but getting Gibbs as many touches as possible naturally will be a point of emphasis.
The Lions kept both Reynolds and Vaki last season, and it will be tough for them to not do the same once again. Reynolds has a very nuanced understanding of the offense and has stepped up in a pinch, while Vaki adapted nicely on special teams in addition to developing as a back. It will be a tough task for the duo of undrafted free agents to usurp those ahead of them.
Wide receiver (3)
Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick
Backups: Kalif Raymond, Isaac TeSlaa, Ronnie Bell
Reserves: Dominic Lovett, Jackson Meeks, Tom Kennedy, Jakobie Keeney-James, Malik Taylor
In St. Brown and Williams, the Lions have their top two options set. Patrick will be the leader for the WR3 spot, but TeSlaa will get opportunities early and could work his way into a bigger role later in the season.
Right now, Bell could be a better fit than Lovett for the last backup spot. However, Lovett was a player the staff believes should pick up special teams work nicely, and as a result could be a better option for the back-end of the roster.
Tight end
Starter: Sam LaPorta
Backup: Brock Wright
Reserves: Shane Zylstra, Kenny Yeboah, Zach Horton, Luke Deal
Once again, the Lions will have a battle for their third tight end spot behind LaPorta and Wright. Yeboah was brought in during free agency to compete with Zylstra, who has been a mainstay in recent seasons.
Horton and Deal are both blocking-first options who would fit the Lions' desire for the third tight end to also handle some fullback duties. As a result, the Lions will have plenty of directions they could go with that third spot.
Offensive tackle (2)
Starters: Taylor Decker (left), Penei Sewell (right)
Backups: Dan Skipper, Giovanni Manu
Reserves: Jamarco Jones, Mason Miller
The tackle position has become the trademark for the Lions in what has been an offseason of change for the offensive line. Sewell and Decker are one of the league's best and most consistent tandems, and as a result they give Detroit a bookend of tackles they can rely on.
An encouraging development out of OTAs was the fact that Manu was repping with the second-team offense. After a year in which he was a healthy scratch most of the year, Manu should have his sights on being an active part of the rotation on game day in 2025.
Offensive guard (2)
Starters: Tate Ratledge (left), Christian Mahogany (right)
Backups: Kayode Awosika, Trystan Colon
Reserves: Miles Frazier, Colby Sorsdal Michael Niese, Netane Muti
After Kevin Zeitler signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, the Lions' interior took a bigger hit with Frank Ragnow's retirement. As a result, Graham Glasgow could move from guard to center and pave a way for two first-time starters at the guard position.
Mahogany impressed in his opportunities last year, but will still face questions about whether that production can hold up over a full season. Ratledge, meanwhile, has been cross-training at center but played exclusively guard in college.
Colon is an intriguing recent free agent addition, but a majority of the starts in his career have been on a spot-duty basis.
Center
Starter: Graham Glasgow
Backup: Colon
Reserves: Ratledge, Kingsley Eguakun, Sorsdal, Niese
With Ragnow retired, the center position has become the Lions' most noteworthy position of need. This should result in an exciting training camp position battle, with Glasgow holding the upper hand because of his experience starting in Ragnow's absence over the last two years.
Colon has a background playing center and is likely the biggest challenger in the short-term. The Lions will likely continue to invest time in cross-training Ratledge, and he could be the best long-term option. Eguakun and Niese were both centers in college, while Sorsdal has struggled to find a stable position in the two seasons since he was drafted in 2023.