Lions Post-OTAs Defensive Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions' defense will have a new feel in 2025 under the direction of new coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.
In his first season with the new title, Sheppard will be tasked with mixing and matching the right pieces on a defense that appears to have plenty of versatility. If he's able to make the right moves, the defense could anchor a potential postseason run.
Here's an updated defensive depth chart prediction following the conclusion of the Lions' OTAs.
Nose tackle
Starter: DJ Reader
Backup: Roy Lopez
Reserves: Tyleik Williams, Chris Smith, Brodric Martin.
Reader will be the defensive anchor as long as he's healthy, and Lopez provides very reliable veteran depth. For the rookie Williams, a rotational role on run-stuffing downs may be the baseline with the opportunity to earn more as he develops.
Few players will have as much at stake as Martin does heading into training camp. The clock is ticking on his development, so it will be time for him to prove he has grown. Smith is a well-liked player who has been reliable in spot duty throughout his time with the organization.
Defensive tackle
Starter: Levi Onwuzurike
Backup: Pat O'Connor
Reserves: Mekhi Wingo, Myles Adams, Raequan Williams
PUP: Alim McNeill
Onwuzurike is the leader in the clubhouse to fill the void left by McNeill, who will return at some point in 2025. Exactly when he's back remains to be seen, and as a result it will be important for players like Onwuzurike and O'Connor to step up.
Wingo is an intriguing option, but he's also coming off a knee injury suffered on Thanksgiving and could be a PUP candidate if he's not ready at the start of training camp. Adams is back for another go after playing a small role last season, and Williams is an intriguing veteran.
Defensive end (2)
Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport
Backups: Josh Paschal, Ahmed Hassanein
Reserves: Al-Quadin Muhammad, Mitchell Agude, Isaac Ukwu, Nate Lynn, Keith Cooper Jr.
Hutchinson and Davenport appear to be the lead pairing, with one of the biggest questions being whether Davenport can remain healthy and impactful. With Hutchinson, the Lions have one of the league's best, and if they can find a reliable option opposite him they would benefit greatly.
Paschal will be steady as a run defender, and anything he can provide as a pass-rusher would be a massive bonus. Hassanein is a player to keep an eye on, as he plays with a relentless motor and could rise into having a role earlier than expected as a result.
Linebacker (3)
Starters: Alex Anzalone, Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes
Backups: Grant Stuard, Zach Cunningham, Trevor Nowaske
Reserves: Anthony Pittman, Ezekiel Turner, DaRon Gilbert
PUP: Malcolm Rodriguez
Anzalone was absent from OTAs, and could be for the start of training camp as well if a new deal is not reached. As a result, Jack Campbell could begin camp as the defensive play-caller. Regardless, the trio of those two and Barnes will be the lead group.
Adding Cunningham to the mix is intriguing, as he was the NFL's leader in tackles at his peak in 2020. Nowaske showed upside in his time amidst the team's numerous injuries, while Pittman and Turner are strong special teamers. Rodriguez will provide a shot of life when he returns to the lineup.
Cornerback (2)
Starters: D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold
Backups: Ennis Rakestraw, Khalil Dorsey
Reserve: Stantley Thomas-Oliver, Rock Ya-Sin
A big jump from Arnold in his second season would be a big boost for the secondary, and he has the tools to be a shutdown corner. Right now, the veteran Reed is the top option, but the hope is that Arnold will prove capable of handling the various tough matchups on Detroit's schedule.
Rakestraw has had another strong spring, and could put himself into a competition for a big role if Arnold doesn't demonstrate the desired growth. Dorsey will likely assume his role as a gunner and can play in spot duty. Ya-Sin has plenty of experience and Thomas-Oliver was a late-season practice squad addition who will get a chance to show the coaches what he can do with a full offseason.
Nickel
Starter: Amik Robertson
Backup: Avonte Maddox
Reserve: Ya-Sin
Before moving to the boundary out of necessity due to injuries last season, Robertson emerged as a reliable player at the nickel position. He handles the nuances of the position well, and his physicality and demeanor fits Detroit's culture.
Maddox is a savvy veteran with experience playing all over the secondary, and as a result will be an asset for the defense. Ya-Sin also is a veteran playing in the slot, but his production has dipped over the last several seasons and as a result will need to earn his spot.
Safeties (2)
Starters: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch
Backups: Maddox, Dan Jackson
Reserves: Loren Strickland, Morice Norris, Ian Kennelly, Erick Hallett
The Lions have one of the best safety duos in the entire league, with Joseph and Branch both serving as dynamic talents who can hold down the back-end of the defense. Joseph was an All-Pro last season, and Branch could also challenge for that level of honor in 2025.
Maddox's versatility will be extremely helpful, and he is the top backup option behind the two standouts. Jackson has the leg-up in the competition for the fourth and potentially final spot at this position, but Strickland and Norris each tasted opportunities last year, and Kennelly's athleticism caught the eye of the coaching staff during the pre-draft process.