Lions' 2024 Pre-Training Camp Defensive Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions are now just a day away from their first full practice of training camp on Wednesday.
The offense appears to be bound for another highly productive season, while the defense should be vastly improved.
Without further ado, let's take an updated look at Detroit's defensive depth chart entering training camp.
Nose tackle
Starter: DJ Reader
Backup: Brodric Martin
Reader will start training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. But, once he is cleared to return to play, there is no doubt that he's the Lions’ starter at nose tackle. The prized offseason acquisition brings a much-needed pass-rushing presence to the interior of the defensive line. And, he should form a solid one-two punch with fellow DT Alim McNeill on the interior of the line.
Meanwhile, Martin, after making little-to-no impact as a rookie in 2023, is expected to take a step forward in his second season in the league. He notably underwent a significant physical transformation this offseason, similar to that of McNeill last offseason.
Defensive tackle
Starter: Alim McNeill
Backup: Levi Onwuzurike
Reserves: Mekhi Wingo (rookie), Kyle Peko, Chris Smith
McNeill returns as Detroit’s starter at defensive tackle, after recording a breakthrough season in 2023. He recorded a career-best five sacks, and surely looked the part of a core piece for the Lions’ defensive line.
Meanwhile, Onwuzurike enters a make-or-break fourth season with the Lions, and he'll face some stiff competition from the likes of Wingo and Peko for playing time.
Defensive ends
Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport
Backups: Josh Paschal, James Houston
Reserves: John Cominsky, Mathieu Betts, Mitchell Agude, Isaac Ukwu (UDFA), Nate Lynn (UDFA)
Davenport, who has yet to play a full season in his NFL career, will start training camp on the PUP list after playing in just four games with the Vikings in 2023. Yet, I still believe he'll be Hutchinson's running mate at EDGE upon returning to action.
Hutchinson, meanwhile, is by far the Lions’ most consistently productive pass-rusher. He recorded a career-best 11.5 sacks and a staggering 101 pressures in 2023.
At EDGE, he'll periodically be spelled by fellow third-year pros Josh Paschal and James Houston. And, if Davenport's injury issues linger into the upcoming season, Paschal and Houston will be in store for an uptick in snaps, along with the team's “Swiss Army” knife, John Cominsky.
Depending on his performance in training camp, Betts – the Canadian Football League's Most Outstanding Defensive Player last season – could also see some reps at EDGE in 2024.
MIKE linebacker
Starter: Jack Campbell
Backup: Derrick Barnes
Campbell enters camp as the team's starter at MIKE linebacker. However, Barnes, who showcased signs of vast improvement a season ago, is a legitimate threat to steal snaps from the second-year linebacker.
And, even if Campbell proves to be consistently productive, Barnes has the ability to be an ultra reliable backup at the position.
WILL linebacker
Starter: Alex Anzalone
Backup: Malcolm Rodriguez
Reserves: Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Ben Niemann, DaRon Gilbert (UDFA)
Anzalone, the de facto leader of the Lions’ defense, has taken a step forward in each of his three seasons in Detroit. The off-ball tackling machine is set to be backed up by Malcolm Rodriguez and special teams ace Jalen Reeves-Maybin in 2024.
Cornerbacks
Starters: Carlton Davis, Terrion Arnold (rookie)
Backups: Emmanuel Moseley, Ennis Rakestraw (rookie)
Reserves: Khalil Dorsey, Kindle Vildor, Steven Gilmore, Morice Norris (UDFA)
Davis and Arnold, barring something drastic, are in line to be Detroit's starting outside corners come Week 1 of the regular season.
Davis will be the team's No. 1 corner to start the season, but Arnold – Detroit's first-round pick this past April – could very well supplant Davis as the season progresses. Regardless, Davis and Arnold both are expected to be upgrades over the likes of Cam Sutton, Jerry Jacobs and Will Harris.
Additionally, the Lions will enter the season with a very capable pair of backup corners in Emmanuel Moseley and Ennis Rakestraw. If either Davis or Arnold were to miss time, I believe the Lions would still be in good hands because of the presence of Moseley and Rakestraw.
Meanwhile, Dorsey, Vildor and Gilmore all could also see time at corner in 2024, depending on how the season shakes out.
Nickel cornerback
Starter: Brian Branch
Backup: Amik Robertson
Branch, Detroit's best defensive back in 2023, enters training camp on the PUP list. He emerged as one of the league's best at the nickel corner position as a rookie, and the hope is that he can replicate his production in 2024.
Due to the offseason departure of C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Branch could also see playing time at safety – and a lot of it – this upcoming season. If such occurs, expect Robertson – one of Brad Holmes’ several defensive back acquisitions this offseason – to be first in line to absorb Branch's reps at nickel.
Safeties
Starters: Kerby Joseph, Ifeatu Melifonwu
Backups: Brandon Joseph, C.J. Moore
Reserves: Chelen Garnes (UDFA), Loren Strickland (UDFA)
Joseph and Melifonwu enter the 2024 campaign as the Lions’ clear-cut starters at safety.
The team's depth behind the two of them is a bit thin, though. Brandon Joseph played in just two games as a rookie in 2023, and logged zero defensive snaps. Meanwhile, Moore, who missed all of last year due to a suspension for gambling, has spent the majority of his NFL career as a special teams performer.
So, if Kerby Joseph and/or Melifonwu were to miss any time at all in 2024, the Lions would find themselves in an unenviable situation at safety.