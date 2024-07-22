Hutchinson Pictures Honolulu Blue Confetti Falling, Doing Snow Angels
Aidan Hutchinson has prepared diligently for his third NFL season.
Like many players, the feeling of anticipation and excitement ramps up just hours before the official start of training camp.
The Lions' veterans are set report to the team's Allen Park practice facility on Tuesday.
One day before reporting, the former No. 2 overall pick shared his anticipation and season goals with Rich Eisen on his syndicated radio program.
"It’s something like it’s the last day of summer. You’re getting ready to go back to school, kinda. There’s a little bit of anxiety, a little bit of nerves, but once you get in the flow of things, it’s just football. You get all hyped up, I know we’ve got a lot of hype this season but I always like to remind myself at the end of the day, when I get on that field it’s a one-on-one. Sometimes it’s two guys or three guys, but usually it’s one guy and that really silences my mind," Hutchinson said. "That silences all the rah-rah, all the hype videos. I’m very excited for the season, but I feel like that’s a tool that I use to lessen those nerves because I prepared all offseason for this moment.”
The third-year pass-rusher noted the work he put in this offseason to ensure he has a successful 2024 season.
"Just another year of having a chef, another year of transforming my body. I have a very strict regimen with working out, running, I meditate every single day. It’s stretching, rolling out, everything that I do every day is very much just to prepare for this season and to prepare for every season. This is how it’ll be every year and I’m a big believer in consistency," Hutchinson explained. "I feel like as long as I check off all those boxes, meditating, visualizing, eating good, working out, having good people in my life, those things just begin to compound over time and that just leads to success over a long period of time.”
Positive visualization
When asked what he envisions for the upcoming season, the former Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman expressed, "I’m visualizing the Honolulu blue and the white confetti coming down and doing some snow angels. So that’s the visualization.”
Many pundits have the Lions as among a small group of teams that have a realistic chance to win the Super Bowl.
"There’s a lot of expectation and pressure but I really do believe this team can get it done. I feel like, myself as an individual, I’ve mentally prepared myself to be playing until February this year. All my regimens have been, that’s what my running has been. I’m getting ready to have my body going until February. It’s something that’s a very realistic thing and it’s not something that’s too far out. It’s very much within grasp and I’m very excited," Hutchinson stated. "I feel like a lot of guys have been saying, ‘Super Bowl this, Super Bowl that,’ but what gives me a lot of joy is when those seconds are ticking down, confetti’s falling, take that deep breath knowing that you did it. That’s what I look forward to.”
Being a hunted team
This season, the Lions face a tougher schedule, as they will play the first place teams from the the NFC East, NFC South and AFC East during the upcoming season.
Hutchinson and the rest of the roster are prepared to face the best from each opponent on the schedule this season. It is a message that is constantly discussed by Dan Campbell and the coaching staff.
"Every year poses different challenges and every team has different chemistries. So it’s gonna be different, obviously. I feel like with our team, we have a majority of our guys coming back and our defense, I feel, is really upgraded. It’s hard to predict," said Hutchinson. "I can’t really predict every game because every game is so close and it’s the NFL, it’s very hard to win.
"But I like our chances and I love starting at home," Hutchinson commented further. "We have a lot of confidence starting at home and it’s gonna give us a lot of momentum as we push through to the middle of the season and the end of the season.”