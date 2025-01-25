Lions Promote Kelvin Sheppard to Defensive Coordinator
The Detroit Lions have reportedly made a decision on who will replace Aaron Glenn, who departed to become the next head coach of the New York Jets.
According to reports, Kelvin Sheppard, who has served as the team's linebackers coach, will be promoted to become the team's next defensive coordinator.
The former NFL linebacker has been mentored by Glenn for years and expressed prior to the end of the Lions season he felt ready to run his own defense.
"Yes. I would be lying to you saying no. Absolutely, and that’s what happens here. It’s not just the players within in the building, but it’s the coaches as well," said Sheppard. "I’m very appreciative of the way Dan, Brad and A.G. have structured this thing to put you in leadership roles within your own right, within your room. As many times as A.G. allows me to speak in front of the entire defense, they don’t have to do those things. I have friends that coach in other buildings, and I know they are not afforded those opportunities, so I don’t take them lightly."
Sheppard, 37, played for the Lions in 2018 and has moved up the ranks all throughout his coaching career.
"He’s fiery, everything that you need as a linebacker coach, he’s that," said Glenn. "And there are certain coaches on the staff that I think have to be bulldogs and he’s one of those coaches at that position, along with D-line, O-line and running back. You have to be a fricking bulldog and he does a good job of that."
He pursued a coaching career after an eight-year playing career. Sheppard was hired by the Lions as their outside linebackers coach in 2021.
Dan Campbell has indicated that one of the primary aspects he is searching for in a coach is an individual who has leadership, but is also able to connect with and develop a wide variety of National Football League players.