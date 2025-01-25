What Contract Could Lions Offer Derrick Barnes?
The Detroit Lions' first draft class under Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell just finished the last year of their respective rookie contracts.
While Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown have already inked long-term deals, there are still key players to come out of that draft who are on expiring contracts. Among them is fourth-round pick Derrick Barnes.
The 2024 season was set to be a big one for Barnes, as he had worked his way into becoming a big part of the defense the year prior. However, it ended early as he suffered a season-ending knee injury after getting cut-blocked against the Arizona Cardinals.
Determining Barnes' value going forward is difficult, because he remains somewhat unproven from a consistency basis but the tape suggests his best football is still ahead of him. In his first two NFL campaigns, he combined for 117 tackles while starting just 10 of the 32 combined games he played in.
However, the Lions found his niche in his third NFL season and he thrived as a result. Barnes, who played more off the edge during his college days at Purdue, started playing more as a blitzing linebacker while also doing more than holding his own against the run.
He's also responsible for one of the biggest moments in franchise history, as he recorded the game-clinching interception against Tampa Bay in the 2023 Divisional Round to send the Lions to the NFC Championship game.
MORE: Lions Fans Tell Maxx Crosby 'Come Home' After Cryptic Post
Barnes is a player who the Lions' coaching staff has spoken highly of. Many believed that his role would take a hit with the team drafting Jack Campbell in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but Barnes outperformed Campbell in training camp and earned a starting role as a result.
Heading into 2024, Barnes was set for another big year before suffering the unfortunate injury. When it comes to projecting his value, Barnes appears to be a player that has a role within the Lions' defense moving forward, and he was slotted for an every-down role before the setback.
The Lions have most of their core linebackers back again for at least another season, as Jack Campbell is heading into the third year of his rookie deal, Alex Anzalone is entering the final year of a three-year extension signed before the 2023 season and Malcolm Rodriguez is entering the final year of his rookie contract.
It remains to be seen what the market will be for Barnes heading into the offseason due to the injury. Ultimately, though, the Lions will likely make him a solid deal as he fits the team's culture and still has plenty more success ahead of him based on his trajectory.
Contract prediction: Three years, $18 million