Lions Provide Injury Update About Defensive Captain
The Detroit Lions will not have linebacker Alex Anzalone for a second straight day to open training camp.
A defensive captain who has been with the team since 2021, Anzalone has been one of the most intriguing players on the team this offseason as he has hinted on social media at not being happy with the state of his current contract.
Entering his last year of the current deal, he has reported to training camp and crushed his conditioning test according to coach Dan Campbell. However, he will remain sidelined on Monday with a hamstring injury and Campbell does not have a timetable for his return.
"I don't see him practicing today, I don't," Campbell said. "It's a hamstring, so we'll see where it goes."
As for other injuries, Campbell expects linebacker Anthony Pittman to return on Monday and thought the team may have defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad working out in some capacity.
Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw, who left Sunday's practice early, was diagnosed with a chest contusion. The injury will keep him out for a spell, but Campbell does not anticipate any long-term issues. Rakestraw's absence will be for rest purposes.
"Should be okay. Everything came back negative," Campbell said. "Certainly he's sore, he'll be out a few days here just to let him recover. But structurally, everything looks pretty good."
Campbell also gave some clarity on Levi Onwuzurike's season-ending injury. He described the injury as something that snuck up on the veteran defender and gradually got worse soon after he signed with the team.
"I would say this is something that crept up. Once the season's done, you know, it's kind of the normal aches and pains, things that go on after a season. Levi's been through a lot," Campbell said. "But probably, call it, a month after he signed, (or) an month-and-a-half, somewhere in there, (his) knee's bothering him. You keep working through it and it's not getting any better. Just needed to get this done.
The head coach does not expect Onwuzurike to contribute should the team make the postseason. The fifth-year defender re-signed with the Lions on a one-year deal that comes with $3.5 million guaranteed, so Detroit will have to decide whether or not to give him another opportunity in 2026.
"Look, we hate it for Levi, man. It's not his fault. It's just another one of those things," Campbell explained. "But I can tell you what, his mindset's right, he's all about getting it right and proving himself. It's not easy when you've got to rehab year after year after year."