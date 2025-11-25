Lions Do Not Expect Kerby Joseph Against Packers, DE 'Hopeful'

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph is expected to miss his sixth straight game of the 2025 NFL season.

Dan Campbell, speaking to local reporters on Tuesday afternoon, expressed he does not believe Joseph will be available for action for the team's annual Thanksgiving Day Classic.

"To Kerby's credit, man, he's rehabbing. He's putting in the work," said Campbell. "He knows the work he's putting in now will hopefully keep us from having to play this, you know, ride this wave up and down -- where, 'Okay, he's back now. He's not able to go.' That's kind of what all this is about. It's been getting to a point where we strengthen some of these, stabilize some of this, the muscles in this area, and get him to where, 'All right, here we go, man.' It doesn't mean it's going to alleviate some of the pain, but it's going to make him feel a lot better. He will be more than functional. He'll be able to produce and be ready for the next week."

Marcus Davenport is a player the team is hopeful can return this week. He has been out of action since the Lions soundly defeated the Bears at Ford Field in Week 2.

He has worked diligently to return and has been practicing for a couple of weeks.

Speaking with 97.1 The Ticket, Campbell expressed, "We're hopeful. We're hopeful. He looked really good last week. We're getting him some walkthrough reps. We did yesterday, we're getting him some today."

Detroit is not running full practices on a short week, as the common practice is to have walkthrough's to give players the opportunity to recover in time to perform on Thursday.

"We'll see," Campbell indicated. "It's just a matter of us saying, 'Alright, is he ready for this, not being in a practice setting this week, getting ready to go. Now, he did last week, and that's ultimately what it'll come down to. How does he feel? Does he feel like he can do this and he's ready to go? Does he need one more week to get ready for Dallas? So, we're still talking about all of that. But, I do like where he's at for sure."

Veteran wideout Kalif Raymond is still "stiff" and "swollen" after suffering an ankle injury against the New York Giants.

Detroit's fifth-year head coach indicated the team would evaluate further and will know more about his status for the Packers game on Wednesday.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI