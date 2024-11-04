Lions Punish Packers, Win, 24-14, in Miserable Conditions
The tone was set even before the Detroit Lions took the field against the Green Bay Packers for a Week 9 showdown at Lambeau Field.
Cameras spotted Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown donning a "Green Bay sucks" hoodie entering the road contest that determined NFC North supremacy.
Dan Campbell was asked pregame why the Lions have been having so much success offensively these past few weeks.
"Look, (offensive coordinator) Ben Johnson does a hell of a job," Campbell said. "We've got top-notch players, and we've got a quarterback who can handle a lot of information and he's tough, and he's resilient. That's the perfect recipe to have success."
Throughout the week, Campbell expressed the team that took care of the football better would have a significant advantage.
Entering the game, the Packers led the NFL in takeaways with 19, and the Lions were right behind them, tied for second with 15.
"You've got to emphasize it, and we've got to continue to emphasize it. It's gotta show up again here, because it's gonna make a difference in this game," Campbell said on Fox 2 Game Day Live. "This is gonna come right down to the wire, fourth quarter. And, whoever takes care of the football, and whoever gets one out defensively, is gonna win this game."
Detroit's offense was seeking to take advantage of the absence of cornerback Jaire Alexander and safety Evan Williams, who were both inactive against the Lions' No. 1-ranked offense.
After 60 minutes of action in miserable weather conditions, the Lions improved their record to 7-1.
Here are several takeaways from Detroit's 24-14 victory.
Two total drives in the first quarter
The weather conditions certainly played a factor in one of the fastest-paced quarters in recent memory.
Green Bay won the opening coin toss, and proceeded to go on a 14-play, 63-yard drive that ate up 7:54 of the opening quarter.
The Packers' longest drive of the season only resulted in a field goal.
Detroit answered on its first drive of the game with a touchdown that gave the Lions an early 7-3 lead.
Dan Campbell's early gamble paid off
Predictably, Detroit utilized their stellar offensive line and called David Montgomery's number early and often on their first offensive possession.
After finding their way in the red zone, Detroit called a running play on 3rd-and-7 that only netted two yards.
Campbell decided to go for it on fourth down and were aided by a Packers encroachment penalty.
Goff found St. Brown on a touchdown toss in the end zone. The talented wideout surpassed 4,000 receiving yards in his 57th career game, becoming the fastest player to reach that feat in franchise history.
LIVE BLOG: Follow Lions' Week 9 Battle With Packers
Branch ejected
The Lions faced more adversity in addition to the weather midway through the second quarter, when safety Brian Branch was ejected from the game. Branch delivered a late helmet-to-helmet hit on Packers receiver Bo Melton, which was flagged for unnecessary roughness immediately.
However, after a momentary pause, officials announced that Branch was ejected from the game. Branch was flagged again for unsportsmanlike conduct at the end of the play.
The reason for his ejection comes from the referee's ability to use their discretion to do so if they deem a hit to be blatant enough to warrant an ejection. A league official can call it in to the on-field refs in scenarios such as the one that resulted in Branch's disqualification Sunday
Kerby Joseph continues to excel at Lambeau Field
After the ejection, the Packers were unable to capitalize, with kicker Brandon McManus missing a 46-yard field goal.
Safety Kerby Joseph, who has excelled at Lambeau Field, recorded his sixth interception of the season, and returned the Jordan Love toss 27 yards to extend Detroit's lead to 14, 17-3.
Joseph was the first Lions player to record a pick-six against Green Bay since 2000, as well as the first Lions player to record a pick-six on the road at Lambeau Field since 1979.
Goff under control
While Love made the critical error, Detroit's veteran quarterback managed the game plan well while avoiding the big turnover.
The 30-year-old was able to move the offense efficiently while targeting St. Brown, Sam LaPorta and Tim Patrick.
Goff chants even broke out at Lambeau Field, despite the efforts of the Packers to drown out the sound by turning up the music volume.
Veteran wideout Allen Robinson recorded his first reception with his new team.
Gibbs rushing touchdown was his fifth-straight against a division opponent.