Brian Branch Ejected From Game Against Packers
The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers had a common enemy in Sunday's game that affected the way they approached the first half -- the weather.
In Detroit's case, the adversity got stronger when defensive back Brian Branch was ejected after a helmet-to-helmet hit with Green Bay Packers wide receiver Bo Melton.
Midway through the second quarter, with the Packers facing a second-and-20, Branch came in late and collided with Melton on an overthrown pass. He was flagged for unnecessary roughness, then ejected following a pause in the game. He incurred an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty moments after being ejected.
The Packers' ensuing drive ended in a missed field goal by Brandon McManus, and the Lions remained in front 7-3.
With heavy wind gusts and pouring rain, the two teams deployed run-first approaches and made critical decisions due to the elements.
To start, the Packers elected to receive the opening kickoff and took over seven minutes off the clock on a run-oriented drive. Highlighted by a fourth-down conversion by tight end Tucker Kraft's sneak and a series of runs by Josh Jacobs, the Packers' drive ultimately stalled when Chris Brooks dropped a pass thrown behind him by quarterback Jordan Love.
Detroit got the ball back and marched down the court in a similar fashion. David Montgomery set the tone with eight carries for 39 yards on the drive, and a 19-yard completion from Jared Goff to Sam LaPorta put the Lions inside the Green Bay 25-yard line.
A third-down run by Montgomery was stopped at the 5-yard line. Detroit kept the offense on the field and inched closer thanks to an encroachment call, before Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for a touchdown.