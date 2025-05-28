Notes: Lions Ranked Third-Most Complete NFL Team
Though the Detroit Lions endured plenty of change throughout the offseason, their roster is still held in high regard leading into the 2025 NFL season.
In a recent ranking by NFL.com of the most complete teams in the league, the Lions' roster ranked third behind the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens.
The Lions focused their efforts predominantly on defense this offseason, adding cornerback D.J. Reed as their top free-agent signing.
They also drafted defensive tackle Tyleik Williams in the first round, and will get several key pieces back from significant injuries suffered last year. The most notable player who will return from absence is Aidan Hutchinson.
"Defensively, they’ll improve simply by getting back a hoard of injured players from last season, starting with Aidan Hutchinson, but the Lions also added pieces to all three levels," wrote Eric Edholm. "First-round DT Tyleik Williams joins a solid two-deep up front. D.J. Reed and Avonte Maddox improve the secondary depth. And when healthy, Detroit has a very good group of linebackers."
Offensively, the Lions have a wide array of weapons at the disposal of quarterback Jared Goff.
Behind a strong offensive line and surrounded by players such as Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta, Goff should be able to drive the unit at a high level even with a new offensive coordinator in John Morton.
"Jared Goff followed up maybe his finest regular season with a disastrous playoff performance in the loss to the Commanders, but he’s made the Pro Bowl in two of the past three seasons," penned Edholm. "The bulk of his excellent offensive line returns, along with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, who make up arguably the league’s best 1-2 RB punch. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta and Gibbs are a strong top four targets -- with rookie Isaac TeSlaa waiting in the wings."
Overall, the roster is built to contend for a Super Bowl in 2025. General manager Brad Holmes has constructed a strong team, one that will likely be forced to let good players go at final cutdowns. As a result, Edholm believes that the team will see several players who don't make the final cut land with other teams.
"No lineup is perfect, and the Lions have jobs up for grabs on offense (namely at guard) and defense (edge rusher opposite Hutchinson)," Edholm wrote. "Whether there’s enough pass-rush juice feels like a big question. But all told, the Lions boast a good roster. I expect other teams to raid their players after late August cutdowns."
Here is a collection of Detroit Lions headlines on May 28.
1.) Lions safety Kerby Joseph has been named the Grand Marshal for the FireKeepers Casino 400, which will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 8.
2.) USA Today's For The Win has the Lions trading for Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio among 10 desired trades ahead of the start of the 2025 season.
3.) Bleacher Report listed the biggest obstacle facing every starting quarterback ahead of the 2025 season. For Jared Goff, the obstacle is performing in the playoffs.
4.) Lions Wire discussed the players to watch coming off of injuries from last season as the Lions begin OTAs.