Lions Re-Sign DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Lions bring back veteran defensive lineman on a one-year extension.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad (69) and defensive end Pat O'Connor (95) celebrate a Vikings falst start
Detroit Lions linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad (69) and defensive end Pat O'Connor (95) celebrate a Vikings falst start / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions have made a decision on free agent defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad.

According to reports, the 29-year-old is returning to Motown on a one-year contract extension.

After making a key play late in the game against the Vikings at Ford Field that clinched the NFC North division title, the veteran defensive lineman was joined in the locker room by his son.

"For me, it means the world because that’s a moment that he will never forget. And he’s a young athlete. He’s really, really talented and looks up to me, so my biggest thing is being a role model to him, setting an example and just showing him how it’s done on and off the field," Muhammad said, via the Free Press. "I always try to be the best I can be so he can follow in my footsteps. And it means everything, it was a great moment."

Muhammad recorded eight tackles and three sacks in nine games last season. The former Chicago Bears defender saw his role grow when Aidan Hutchinson went down against the Dallas Cowboys with a severe leg injury.

"Dude, he’s grown," head coach Dan Campbell told reporters about the contributions made to the defense. "We really feel like over the last three weeks, he’s gotten better and better and better. We brought him in, we had to use him basically immediately, got him out there and he gave us everything he had, but he had also just walked back into the building. So, he’s a little rusty, then trying to learn our terminology, and then scheme, too."

Campbell added, "The style in which we play was different than what he’s played in his career. We ask him to do things a little bit different, and so there was a growing period for a veteran guy, and he’s done it."

