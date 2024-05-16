Lions Ready for Primetime Exposure
Without question, the Detroit Lions have earned their spot among the NFL’s very best teams.
It was proven yet again with the franchise landing five primetime games during the 2024 season, including its season opener against the L.A. Rams on Sunday Night Football and an NFC Championship Game rematch with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17. Overall, Detroit is scheduled to play in nine nationally-televised games this upcoming season, including against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving.
Just three short years ago, this high level of attention wasn't warranted for the Ford family-run organization.
In the first year of the Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes era in 2021, Detroit didn't get its first win of the season until Week 13, and recorded a dismal 3-13-1 mark. It ultimately finished in last place in the NFC North. Then, in the following season, Detroit started off with a lowly 1-6 record, making it looking as if Campbell and Holmes were far from the right individuals to lead the team on a winning track.
But then something unexpected happened: The Lions started racking up wins and subsequently grew confidence that they could hang with the “big boys” of the league. After that 1-6 start, Campbell's squad closed out the season by winning eight of its last 10 games, including its season finale against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. It was the definition of a satisfying win for the franchise, and it carried that momentum into the 2023 campaign.
The Lions were still doubted headed into last season, and knew that they had to prove their worth on a weekly basis, especially at the beginning of the campaign, to earn the respect of their opponents. They had a prime opportunity to convince the league and its fans that they belonged in their season-opening contest – also the NFL's regular season opener – with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Campbell & Co. took full advantage of the national stage, and went into Arrowhead Stadium and knocked off the Chiefs, 21-20.
It was the start of a banner season for Detroit, one in which the franchise went 12-5 (including 4-1 in primetime games) and captured its first division crown in 30 years. It also won its first postseason game in 32 years – a wild-card round victory over Matthew Stafford and the Rams – and fell one win shy of making its first ever Super Bowl.
The once-doubted duo of Campbell and Holmes has effectively transformed the Lions into winners. And, in doing so, the tandem has turned Detroit into one of the most popular NFL franchises in the country (and likely in the world, too).
The Lions, led by franchise quarterback Jared Goff and a collection of rising stars, including All-Pros Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown and sack-master Aidan Hutchinson, have become must-see TV.
They consistently drew a staggering number of viewers a season ago, too. Among a series of highly-rated games, they drew 26.1 million viewers for their late-season primetime matchup with the Cowboys, 40.4 million viewers for their divisional-round playoff win over the Buccaneers and 56.69 million viewers for their NFC Championship Game loss to the 49ers.
Additionally, fans and pundits alike are now anxiously awaiting what the upstart organization will do for an encore in 2024.
Expectations are sky high for the one-time dormant franchise. And, among both members of the team and outsiders (like you and I), it is becoming increasingly evident that it's Super Bowl or bust for Detroit this upcoming season.
It's bound to be a season full of intrigue for the Motor City NFL franchise, and millions and millions of viewers will be along for the ride.
Undeniably, Detroit deserves all the national attention and primetime exposure that it's about to receive.