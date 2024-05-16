Odds Lions Beat Rams in 2024 Season Opener
It’s official: Jared Goff and the Lions will square off with Matthew Stafford and the L.A. Rams on Sunday Night Football to kick off the teams’ 2024 campaigns. It doesn’t get much better than that for a Week 1 matchup.
The game is a rematch of the two teams’ wild-card round playoff contest, a game which Goff and the Lions eked out, 24-23. It marked Detroit’s first playoff victory in 32 years. Additionally, for many Lions fans, it couldn’t have come against a better opponent than Stafford, the ex-Detroit franchise passer.
Just like the aforementioned postseason game, this season-opening matchup is set to take place at Ford Field. Without a doubt, it gives the Lions – in front of an expected sold-out crowd – the early upper hand against Stafford & Co.
Currently, the Lions are three-point favorites in the season opener, according to many popular sportsbooks.
Headed into the ‘24 season, both the Lions and the Rams took measurable steps to upgrade their respective rosters.
Detroit added a handful of cornerbacks, trading for Carlton Davis III and signing Amik Robertson, while selecting Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. with back-to-back picks in this past April’s draft.
Those four corners will attempt to limit the production of Rams second-year receiver Puka Nacua.
Nacua emerged on to the scene in a big way in 2023, accumulating 100-plus catches (105), 1,000-plus receiving yards (1,486) and six touchdowns.
In Los Angeles’ wild card playoff matchup with the Lions, Nacua thrashed Aaron Glenn’s secondary to the tune of nine receptions, a staggering 181 yards and a score. He played a seismic role in Stafford’s 367-yard, two-touchdown effort against Detroit.
Additionally, the Lions upgraded the interior of their defensive line, inking D.J. Reader to a free-agent deal.
While the Rams weren’t as busy this offseason, they still took steps to bolster their roster.
Most notably, they added a pair of veteran corners via free agency: Tre'Davious White and Darious Williams. Plus, they beefed up the interior of their offensive line via the acquisition of former Lions guard Jonah Jackson. And, in the draft, they plugged a couple holes along their defensive line with the selections of Florida State’s Jared Verse and Braden Fiske.
Verse and Fiske will have some huge shoes to fill, as they’ll be expected to help replace the production of eight-time All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer called it quits this March after an illustrious 10-year NFL career.
Even without Donald, Los Angeles should be a strong team in 2024, capable of finishing above .500 just like last season (the 2023 Rams went 10-7). L.A. is loaded with young talent on both sides of the ball, including running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum (a ‘24 third-round pick) and linebacker Ernest Jones and nose tackle Kobie Turner.
I don’t think all of it will be enough to topple the reigning NFC North champion Lions in this season-opening matchup, though.
At this present juncture, I’ll give Dan Campbell’s squad a 60 percent chance to beat Stafford & Co. on Sunday Night Football.
