    • November 30, 2021
    Detroit Lions Release Da'Shawn Hand with Injury Settlement

    Da'Shawn Hand was not ever able to stay healthy during his tenure with the Detroit Lions.
    Da’Shawn Hand, who burst on the scene during his rookie season back in 2018, has been released off of the injured reserve list with an injury settlement.

    Last week, Hand was placed on injured reserve for the second time this season, after injuring his groin against the Cleveland Browns.

    Hand, 26, was not available for the first seven games of the 2021 season, as he battled a groin injury that occurred during training camp. 

    Over his four seasons in the NFL, Hand was placed on the injured reserve list on five separate occasions. 

    Since 2018, the defensive end played in only 29 games, while missing a total of 30 due to injury. 

    Defenses ability to hold team's to less than 20 points

    The past three games, Detroit's defense has limited the Steelers, Browns and Bears to less than 20 points. 

    Unfortunately, the offense has not been able to complement the defense, as the team was not able to secure a victory, despite the play of the defense. 

    "We’re able to limit the run, which really helps us. We’re kind of making teams a little more one-dimensional. But look, it says a lot because ultimately all you can ask for your defense is to give you a chance," head coach Dan Campbell said on Monday. "To that point and to that stat, you would say they are giving us a chance. Now, there are things we’ve got to clean up that at the end of the day. When you’re talking about defense, your job is not to allow the opponent to score more than your offense. That’s what you’re charged with too, but I feel like those guys are -- they’re banging away over there.”

